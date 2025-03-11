News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner

Ghislain d’Humieres, the Norton’s Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO, spoke, and Bruce Gendelman, Chairman of the Norton’s Board of Trustees, welcomed guests.

By: Mar. 11, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Norton Museum of Art sparkled during its annual Chairman’s Circle dinner, sponsored by Lugano Diamonds. Check out photos from the production.

Nearly 100 guests attended the February 24 event, with cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres in The Restaurant and an elegant dinner of seared diver scallops, coconut-crusted mahi and pan-Asian tenderloin followed by a dessert trio and served beneath sparkling chandeliers in the Ruth and Carl Shapiro Great Hall.

Ghislain d’Humieres, the Norton’s Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO, spoke, and Bruce Gendelman, Chairman of the Norton’s Board of Trustees, welcomed guests.

Guests included trustees Chip DiPaula, Gilbert Maurer and Jane Wilf; Neil and Kimberly Bluhm; Judy and James Harpel; Yaz and Valentin Hernández; Pam and Ed Pantzer; Bill Bone and Cynthia Friedman; Thomas and Bonnie Strauss; Nicki Harris; and Sybille Watel. Moti Ferder, CEO of Lugano Diamonds, also attended.

The Chairman’s Circle is the upper-most level of membership at the Norton and is comprised of philanthropic leaders whose visionary annual support safeguards the Museum and its world-class collection for future generations. Members of the Chairman’s Circle provide essential funding to support key exhibitions and public programming that benefit the enrichment of our visitors and vibrant community. The commitment from Chairman’s Circle members to the longevity of the Norton is at the heart of the Museum’s ability to sustain and expand its mission.

Photo Credit: Capehart Photography

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Alicia Dahill and Herbert Wertheim

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Bonnie Strauss and Thomas Strauss

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Carole Moran, Ghislain d?Humieres and Mashi Azmubeh

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Chip DiPaula, Pamela Pantzer and Ed Pantzer

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Cynthia Friedman and Bill Bone

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Daniela Gross, Suzi K. Edwards and Marco Chianese

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Ghislain d?Humieres and Moti Ferder

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Gilbert Maurer and Irene Fischl

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Jane Wilf and Mark Wilf

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Jim Foster and Audrey Foster

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
John Theroux and Diana Quasha

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Judy Harpel and James Harpel

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Lori Gendelman and Bruce Gendelman

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Marco Chianese and Martin Sprock

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Matt Schecter and Jill Schecter

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Moti Ferder and Nicki Harris

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Nancy Weltchek and Richard Schloss

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Neil Bluhm and Kimberly Bluhm

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Sarah Scali, Moti Ferder and Tiffany McCauley

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Sarah Scali

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Suzi K. Edwards and Greg Hubert

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Sybille Watel and Laura Landro

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Valentin Hernandez and Yaz Hernandez

Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner Image
Victoria Harlan and Josh Harlan

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos