Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner

The Norton Museum of Art sparkled during its annual Chairman’s Circle dinner, sponsored by Lugano Diamonds. Check out photos from the production.

Nearly 100 guests attended the February 24 event, with cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres in The Restaurant and an elegant dinner of seared diver scallops, coconut-crusted mahi and pan-Asian tenderloin followed by a dessert trio and served beneath sparkling chandeliers in the Ruth and Carl Shapiro Great Hall.

Ghislain d’Humieres, the Norton’s Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO, spoke, and Bruce Gendelman, Chairman of the Norton’s Board of Trustees, welcomed guests.

Guests included trustees Chip DiPaula, Gilbert Maurer and Jane Wilf; Neil and Kimberly Bluhm; Judy and James Harpel; Yaz and Valentin Hernández; Pam and Ed Pantzer; Bill Bone and Cynthia Friedman; Thomas and Bonnie Strauss; Nicki Harris; and Sybille Watel. Moti Ferder, CEO of Lugano Diamonds, also attended.

The Chairman’s Circle is the upper-most level of membership at the Norton and is comprised of philanthropic leaders whose visionary annual support safeguards the Museum and its world-class collection for future generations. Members of the Chairman’s Circle provide essential funding to support key exhibitions and public programming that benefit the enrichment of our visitors and vibrant community. The commitment from Chairman’s Circle members to the longevity of the Norton is at the heart of the Museum’s ability to sustain and expand its mission.

Comments