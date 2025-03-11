Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner

Ghislain d’Humieres, the Norton’s Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO, spoke, and Bruce Gendelman, Chairman of the Norton’s Board of Trustees, welcomed guests.
The Norton Museum of Art sparkled during its annual Chairman’s Circle dinner, sponsored by Lugano Diamonds. Check out photos from the production.
Nearly 100 guests attended the February 24 event, with cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres in The Restaurant and an elegant dinner of seared diver scallops, coconut-crusted mahi and pan-Asian tenderloin followed by a dessert trio and served beneath sparkling chandeliers in the Ruth and Carl Shapiro Great Hall.
Guests included trustees Chip DiPaula, Gilbert Maurer and Jane Wilf; Neil and Kimberly Bluhm; Judy and James Harpel; Yaz and Valentin Hernández; Pam and Ed Pantzer; Bill Bone and Cynthia Friedman; Thomas and Bonnie Strauss; Nicki Harris; and Sybille Watel. Moti Ferder, CEO of Lugano Diamonds, also attended.
The Chairman’s Circle is the upper-most level of membership at the Norton and is comprised of philanthropic leaders whose visionary annual support safeguards the Museum and its world-class collection for future generations. Members of the Chairman’s Circle provide essential funding to support key exhibitions and public programming that benefit the enrichment of our visitors and vibrant community. The commitment from Chairman’s Circle members to the longevity of the Norton is at the heart of the Museum’s ability to sustain and expand its mission.
Photo Credit: Capehart Photography
Alicia Dahill and Herbert Wertheim
Bonnie Strauss and Thomas Strauss
Carole Moran, Ghislain d?Humieres and Mashi Azmubeh
Chip DiPaula, Pamela Pantzer and Ed Pantzer
Cynthia Friedman and Bill Bone
Daniela Gross, Suzi K. Edwards and Marco Chianese
Ghislain d?Humieres and Moti Ferder
Gilbert Maurer and Irene Fischl
Jane Wilf and Mark Wilf
Jim Foster and Audrey Foster
John Theroux and Diana Quasha
Judy Harpel and James Harpel
Lori Gendelman and Bruce Gendelman
Marco Chianese and Martin Sprock
Matt Schecter and Jill Schecter
Moti Ferder and Nicki Harris
Nancy Weltchek and Richard Schloss
Neil Bluhm and Kimberly Bluhm
Sarah Scali, Moti Ferder and Tiffany McCauley
Sarah Scali
Suzi K. Edwards and Greg Hubert
Sybille Watel and Laura Landro
Valentin Hernandez and Yaz Hernandez
Victoria Harlan and Josh Harlan
