Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET! National Tour at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
The tour will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.
The brand new non-Equity national tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan officially opened at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. Directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado On Your Feet! began performances on November 1, 2022 in Elmira, New York and will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.
The cast of ON YOUR FEET! is led by Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan with Francisca Tapia as Gloria Fajardo, Adriel Orlando Garcia as José Fajardo, Adela Romero as Consuelo, Lauren Danielle Horgan as Rebecca Fajardo, Katie McCollum as Young Gloria, Javier Iván as Young Emilio and Nayib, and Augusto Guardado as Phil. The ensemble includes Facundo Agustín, Miguel Flores, Arquímides González, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Marielisa Lugo, Madelin Marchant, Miranda Pepin, Reynel Reynaldo, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Rodolfo Santamarina, Kristen Tarragó, Sebastian Treviño, Zaiedd Vélez and Marina Vidal.
ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time GRAMMY Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award ® nomination for Best Choreography.
Cast and Band
Evan Bernardin, Alex Donnelly, Kate Lumpkin
Linda Briceno, Francisca Tapia, Camila García, Marina Vidal
Marielisa Lugo, Jaime Rodriguez, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Javier Iván , Arquímides González, Miranda Pepin, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Zaiedd Velez, Gina Fernandez, Miguel Flores, Hikari Salgado
Bradford Kenney, Seth Greenleaf
Patty Panzo, Andrew Panzo, Steve Hobman, Beth Hobman
Ralphie Rivera, Marielisa Lugo
Valeria Cossu, Majo Ferrucho, Heather Hogan, Hikari Salgado
Evan Bernardin, Seth Greenleaf, Luis Salgado
Sam Sutton, Ashley Dinges, Seth Greenleaf, Kenny Greenblatt, Evan Bernardin, Marc David Levine, Alex Donnelly, Luis Salgado
Daniel Gutierrez, Jaime Ibacache, Manny Martinez, Linda Briceño, Pedro Carrero, Jaime Rodriguez, Danny Santiago
Justine Spingler, Joe Trainor, Magaly Barone
More Hot Stories For You
November 18, 2022
DigitalSelf, Gil Green and 305 Films have announced their partnership to present the 9th annual Vibes Basel. DigitalSelf is the Title Sponsor for Vibes Basel, under the creative direction of Gil Green, at Art Basel at Supercar Rooms Miami on Friday, December 2, 2022.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET! National Tour at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
November 18, 2022
See photos from the opening night celebration of the national tour of On Your Feet! at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra To Perform Handel's Messiah Next Month
November 18, 2022
A beloved holiday musical tradition is returning to South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO)! Sebrina Maria Alfonso will conduct Handel's glorious holiday favorite, Messiah!
Photos: Boca Raton Historical Society Hosts GOLDEN JUBILEE
November 18, 2022
Olivia Hollaus, Board Chair of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), joined with Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, to welcome 300 friends and supporters to the nonprofit organization’s 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee. Check out photos here!
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse This Week
November 17, 2022
Lake Worth Playhouse presents Small Mouth Sounds as part of the company's Black Box Series.