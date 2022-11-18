Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET! National Tour at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

The tour will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.

Nov. 18, 2022  

The brand new non-Equity national tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan officially opened at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. Directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado On Your Feet! began performances on November 1, 2022 in Elmira, New York and will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.

The cast of ON YOUR FEET! is led by Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan with Francisca Tapia as Gloria Fajardo, Adriel Orlando Garcia as José Fajardo, Adela Romero as Consuelo, Lauren Danielle Horgan as Rebecca Fajardo, Katie McCollum as Young Gloria, Javier Iván as Young Emilio and Nayib, and Augusto Guardado as Phil. The ensemble includes Facundo Agustín, Miguel Flores, Arquímides González, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Marielisa Lugo, Madelin Marchant, Miranda Pepin, Reynel Reynaldo, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Rodolfo Santamarina, Kristen Tarragó, Sebastian Treviño, Zaiedd Vélez and Marina Vidal.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time GRAMMY Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award ® nomination for Best Choreography.

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Cast and Band

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Javier Iván , Zaiedd Velez

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Evan Bernardin, Alex Donnelly, Kate Lumpkin

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Linda Briceno, Francisca Tapia, Camila García, Marina Vidal

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Marielisa Lugo, Jaime Rodriguez, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Javier Iván , Arquímides González, Miranda Pepin, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Zaiedd Velez, Gina Fernandez, Miguel Flores, Hikari Salgado

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Bradford Kenney, Seth Greenleaf

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Patty Panzo, Andrew Panzo, Steve Hobman, Beth Hobman

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Ralphie Rivera, Marielisa Lugo

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Valeria Cossu, Majo Ferrucho, Heather Hogan, Hikari Salgado

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Shani Talmor

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Evan Bernardin, Seth Greenleaf, Luis Salgado

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Samuel Garnica, Gaby Albo

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Sam Sutton, Ashley Dinges, Seth Greenleaf, Kenny Greenblatt, Evan Bernardin, Marc David Levine, Alex Donnelly, Luis Salgado

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Daniel Gutierrez, Jaime Ibacache, Manny Martinez, Linda Briceño, Pedro Carrero, Jaime Rodriguez, Danny Santiago

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Clay Ostwald, Claudia Mulet

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Justine Spingler, Joe Trainor, Magaly Barone




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


(ARTS) DigitalSelf And 305 Films Sponsor Vibes Basel At Art Basel Miami(ARTS) DigitalSelf And 305 Films Sponsor Vibes Basel At Art Basel Miami
November 18, 2022

DigitalSelf, Gil Green and 305 Films have announced their partnership to present the 9th annual Vibes Basel. DigitalSelf is the Title Sponsor for Vibes Basel, under the creative direction of Gil Green, at Art Basel at Supercar Rooms Miami on Friday, December 2, 2022.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET! National Tour at the Kravis Center for the Performing ArtsPhotos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET! National Tour at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
November 18, 2022

See photos from the opening night celebration of the national tour of On Your Feet! at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra To Perform Handel's Messiah Next MonthSouth Florida Symphony Orchestra To Perform Handel's Messiah Next Month
November 18, 2022

A beloved holiday musical tradition is returning to South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO)!  Sebrina Maria Alfonso will conduct Handel's glorious holiday favorite, Messiah!
Photos: Boca Raton Historical Society Hosts GOLDEN JUBILEEPhotos: Boca Raton Historical Society Hosts GOLDEN JUBILEE
November 18, 2022

 Olivia Hollaus, Board Chair of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), joined with Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, to welcome 300 friends and supporters to the nonprofit organization’s 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee.  Check out photos here!
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse This WeekSMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse This Week
November 17, 2022

Lake Worth Playhouse presents Small Mouth Sounds as part of the company's Black Box Series. 