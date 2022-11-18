Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET! National Tour at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

The brand new non-Equity national tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan officially opened at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. Directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado On Your Feet! began performances on November 1, 2022 in Elmira, New York and will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.

The cast of ON YOUR FEET! is led by Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan with Francisca Tapia as Gloria Fajardo, Adriel Orlando Garcia as José Fajardo, Adela Romero as Consuelo, Lauren Danielle Horgan as Rebecca Fajardo, Katie McCollum as Young Gloria, Javier Iván as Young Emilio and Nayib, and Augusto Guardado as Phil. The ensemble includes Facundo Agustín, Miguel Flores, Arquímides González, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Marielisa Lugo, Madelin Marchant, Miranda Pepin, Reynel Reynaldo, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Rodolfo Santamarina, Kristen Tarragó, Sebastian Treviño, Zaiedd Vélez and Marina Vidal.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time GRAMMY Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award ® nomination for Best Choreography.