Parker Playhouse To Reopen In September with a New Name, New Look, and New Shows

Taking its name from the affectionate shorthand fans have long-used, the beautifully renovated Parker Playhouse will reopen in September as The Parker with new guest experiences and a line-up of top artists that builds on its more than half-century tradition as a stage for great entertainment.

"When the Broward Center began managing The Parker in 2005, it was immediately clear that the performers and audiences loved the hall but that it was in need of upgrades after so many years," said Broward Center President and CEO Kelley Shanley. "As a reflection of the important role The Parker has had in the cultural development of Fort Lauderdale, the City of Fort Lauderdale provided the initial funding to jumpstart the campaign for The Parker. Thanks to the City of Fort Lauderdale's early support and that of many generous donors we are now ready for The Parker's revival as a vibrant, contemporary home for outstanding cultural and educational programming that honors its history as it forges its own place in the cultural landscape of South Florida for generations to come."

From the iconic exterior that has been incorporated into the soaring grand entrance of the S. Donald Sussman Lobby to the beloved continental seating and wide rows inside the warm elegance of Lillian S. Wells Hall, The Parker pays homage to the venue's cherished aspects while enhanced hospitality spaces offer new opportunities for audiences to enjoy culture, cocktails and conversation throughout the theater.

The Linda B. Haller Club debuts an all-new premium lounge with a stylish retro design, spacious bar and ample seating. For one inclusive price of $35 added on to any admission ticket, The Haller Club offers exclusive use, starting one hour prior to show time and during intermission, with complimentary soft drinks, premium beer and wine, coffee and tea plus a seasonal selection of delicious hot and cold hors d'oeuvres and desserts. (Mixed drinks and spirits available at preferred pricing lower than lobby concession prices).

Audiences will be able to create the perfect night on the town without ever leaving The Parker as they enjoy a season of extraordinary entertainment. Among the headliners coming to The Parker this season are: legendary musicians Lindsey Buckingham, Chris Botti, Keb' Mo', The Manhattan Transfer, Bruce Hornsby, a double bill of Los Lobos and Taj Mahal, and a triple bill of Janis Ian with Tom Chapin and Livingston Taylor; hilarious comics Bianca Del Rio, Paula Poundstone, Lewis Black and Patton Oswalt; tributes to music icons Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Journey and Led Zeppelin; Broadway stars Alan Cumming and Todrick Hall; and Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Concert Series featuring Stephanie J. Block, Santino Fontana and Laura Benanti.

The Broward Performing Arts Foundation led the $30 million Campaign for The Parker and will formally rededicate the venue in mid-September. For more than 30 years, the Broward Performing Arts Foundation has been instrumental in providing support for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The Foundation was established in 1985 to deliver the required private funding to build the Center and create an endowment to sustain its operations. Over the years, the Foundation has successfully raised funds to support the Broward Center's innovative and diverse programming, arts-in-education initiatives, community engagement activities and capital projects. Prior to the Campaign for the Parker, the Foundation raised more than $60 million to complete the Encore! capital campaign to renovate, renew and revitalize the Broward Center.

For more information about the Broward Performing Arts Foundation, call 954-468-3284 or email Foundation@BrowardCenter.org.