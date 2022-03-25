PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to The Broward Center for the Performing Arts

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Broadway Across America announced today that Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL tickets are on sale now; the Broadway musical will play May 4 - May 15, 2022. Tickets will be available at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33312, BrowardCenter.org or by calling 954.462.0222. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling 954.660.6307. Ticket prices start at $35.00*

The guest entry policies are specific to each event depending on the date and local COVID-19 data and guidelines at that time. All guests ages 2 and up must wear a suitable face covering while inside the theater. View the Guest Entry Policy at www.browardcenter.org/visit/guest-entry-policy for full details on the venue's COVID-19 protocols. For accessibility questions or assistance related to the COVID-19 policies, email boxoffice@browardcenter.org or call 954.462.0222. Looking ahead, since requirements will change as local conditions improve, please check back often to the Pretty Woman: The Musical event page for the latest guest entry policy for this specific event.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony AwardÂ®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony AwardÂ®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL features an original score by GrammyÂ® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by

Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

