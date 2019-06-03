New Dates Added To Previously Sold Out The AMPARO Experience

Abre Camino Collective and Broadway Factor extend their groundbreaking immersive theater production, The AMPARO Experience, by an additional 8 weeks after it sold out within days of its opening night. Originally scheduled for a limited two-month run, the show extended for a second leg through June 30. Due to overwhelming demand, The AMPARO Experience will now run until July 28, 2019, adding another 32 shows. Tickets are now available at www.theamparoexperience.com.

"We knew that AMPARO would be popular, but we have been blown away by the phenomenal audience response to-date," said Victoria Collado, Director of The AMPARO Experience, which has so far recorded 68 performances. "I am delighted that we can extend the run, ensuring that as many people as possible have the chance to experience it."

Performing to sold-out audiences, AMPARO is an immersive theater experience that transports theatergoers from present-day Miami to 1957 Cuba, where they follow cast members through the Cuban Revolution and bear witness to the struggles and triumphs of the Arechabala family-founders of The Real HAVANA CLUB. Audiences are guided through the show on one of five tracks, where they experience this compelling, real-life story from multiple perspectives.

From rave theater critic reviews to notable mentions by top tier entertainment journalists, news media, spirits publications, and a variety of influencers and celebrities, AMPARO continues to receive critical acclaim as "Miami's hottest ticket" (People en Español)

Written and directed by Abre Camino Collective, the new face of this production included the addition of Tony and Emmy-winning executive producers, The Broadway Factor (American Sun, Kinky Boots), and was made possible by a team of over 120 - outfitting an entire set from the ground up, engineering sound and lighting, designing costumes, building a cocktail bar, writing, directing, rehearsing, and promoting this innovative experience in less than three months.

In addition to rich storytelling, guests are invited to a unique cocktail experience prior to and during the show, with cocktails designed with both historical context and to showcase The Real HAVANA CLUB in all its best forms by brand ambassador, Gio Gutierrez; and expertly mixed and presented by Cocktail Cartel. A stand out in this carefully crafted menu is the Havana Cafe, a stirred drink when you need a spirited pick-me-up. This concoction with HAVANA CLUB Añejo Clásico, cold brew coffee and sweet vermouth will drum up memories of all things Cuba.

For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit www.theamparoexperience.com. AMPARO takes place in a private, historic villa in Downtown Miami located at 221 NE 17th Street, Miami, FL 33132. Watch the AMPARO trailer HERE, and check out @TheRealHavanaClub and #TheAmparoExperience to follow La Familia.





