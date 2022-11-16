Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Offers Public Programming Throughout December

Through the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)'s continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, the museum is offering a robust series of educational and public programming throughout the month of December. MOCA is also proud to announce its Miami Art Week exhibitions: "Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè," Leah Gordon's "Kanaval," and Chire "VantaBlack" Regans' "To What Lengths."

"Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè" (through April 16, 2023) is the largest solo presentation of Didier William's career. Translated as "We've Left That All Behind," the show presents an in-depth look at the Haitian-born, North Miami-raised artist's career and memory among the very neighborhood where he once grew up. Curated by Erica Moiah James, Ph.D., the exhibition will feature over forty works spanning multiple mediums and including some of his newest paintings. Complementing the painted work and speaking to the close relationship of painting and printmaking in William's practice, are new drawings and artist books. The show also includes William's first monumental sculpture: a 12-ft.-tall wooden body emblematic of a religious column present in Haitian worship rituals.

"Kanaval" is a survey by photographer, filmmaker, curator, and writer Leah Gordon that documents twenty years of Carnival in Haiti. Curated by Adeze Wilford, the exhibition consists of a series of black-and-white photographs taken on a mechanical medium format camera.

VantaBlack's "To What Lengths" will showcase a key component to her artistic practice by reflecting on legacy building and preservation as foundational to Black culture and other diasporic peoples. VantaBlack will explore how ideas about legacy are woven into everyday actions by activating five palm trees on the MOCA Plaza with large-scale braids, adorned with beads, metal, and artificial sunflowers and gardenias.

MOCA's December programming includes:

Miami Art Week Reception| Thursday, Dec. 1, 6-10 p.m.

Details: MOCA is presenting a Miami Art Week reception on Thursday, Dec. 1, to celebrate the exhibitions "Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè," Leah Gordon "Kanaval," and Chire "VantaBlack" Regans: "To What Lengths." The event will include a VIP reception (invitation only) from 6-8 p.m., and open to the public from 8-10 p.m.

Cost: $20, which can be paid at the door. $10 for seniors and students. Complementary admission for MOCA Members and Miami Art Week VIPs with proof of membership/VIP status at the door.​

https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Miami-Art-Week-Reception-2022

MOCA Curator Tours: Didier William, Leah Gordon, Erica Moiah James, Ph.D. and Adeze Wilford | Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.

Details: Join MOCA for a walk through of MOCA North Miami's two signature exhibitions. Explore the work of artist Didier William: "Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè" in conversation with curator Erica Moiah James, Ph.D. followed by a tour of "Kanaval" with curators Leah Gordon and Adeze Wilford.

Cost: All tours are free with admission. Admission to the museum is $10. Admission for students, seniors, and visitors identifying as disabled is $3. Admission is free to MOCA members, children under 12, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, and caregivers accompanying people who are disabled.

https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Exhibition-walk-through-with-Leah-Gordon--Adeze-Wilford

MOCA miniMakers| Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 - 4 p.m.

Details: Join MOCA as it celebrates holidays around the world! Many cultures celebrate a special holiday around this time of year - join MOCA to learn about them and make holiday window ornaments. MOCA miniMakers is MOCA's free and inclusive series of art workshops for children ages six and up. Children will have access to a variety of art techniques, as well as an inclusive curriculum incorporating step-by-step guides, STEAM activation and creative free play. Taught by experienced artists and sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, MOCA miniMakers aims to foster an accessible spirit of learning through the arts.

Cost: Free

https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-miniMakers-03Dec2022

Sunday Stories: "Celebrations Around the World: The Fabulous Celebrations You Won't Want to Miss" by Katy Halford | Sunday, Dec. 4, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Details: Join MOCA as it celebrates holidays around the world! Many cultures celebrate a special holiday around this time of year - join MOCA to learn about them in the reading of the book "Celebrations Around the World: The Fabulous Celebrations You Won't Want to Miss" by Katy Halford. After the reading, participants will make their own holiday wreath decorations. Sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, this early childhood art series engages toddlers and fosters reading, motor skill development and socialization. MOCA Sunday Stories is a great way for children to bond with their parents or guardians as they create together.

Cost: Free

https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-Sunday-Stories-04Dec2022

MOCA Makers: Printmaking | Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 - 3 p.m.

Details: MOCA Makers are a series of adult art workshops, which bring forward an artistically interested public to work with and learn from local artists in South Florida. Topics such as figure drawing, print making, and portrait painting are hosted for all level of participants. Art Packs are available for purchase from the MOCA Shop. This December, participants will be studying printmaking with artist and educator, Vinicius De Oliveira. MOCA Makers courses are made possible with the support from the North Miami CRA.

Cost: Free

https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/packagetickets?tab=3&txobjid=1853D4BA-481F-4325-87C0-2FD249951696

Jazz at MOCA Featuring The Miami Big Sound Orchestra| Friday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

Details: "Jazz at MOCA" is MOCA's free outdoor concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month. On Friday, Dec. 30, MOCA is pleased to welcome The Miami Big Sound Orchestra. The Miami Big Sound Orchestra is Downtown Miami's resident professional big band, a project formed as a collaboration of musicians from Miami's diverse musical communities. This group is comprised of Miami-based musicians who have performed and toured with the likes of Celia Cruz, Ray Barretto, Jon Secada, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Chayanne, Ray Ruiz, Tito Nieves, Chaka Khan, the Funk Brothers and many other artists. Led by trumpeter and flugelhornist Pete Francis, bassist and composer Rafael Valencia and vocal artist Lourdes Valentin, the band delivers its own brand of contemporary Miami-style big band music.​

Cost: Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 7-10 p.m. with museum admission. Admission to the museum is $10. Admission for students, seniors, and visitors identifying as disabled is $3. Admission is free to MOCA members, children under 12, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, and caregivers accompanying people who are disabled.

http://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Jazz-at-MOCA-Featuring-The-Big-Sound-Orchestra

Art on the Plaza: "To What Lengths" | Oct. 14 through Jan. 20, 2023

Details: On view from Oct. 14 through Jan. 20, 2023, as part of MOCA's Art on the Plaza series, VantaBlack's "To What Lengths," will showcase a key component to her artistic practice by reflecting on legacy building and preservation as foundational to Black culture and other diasporic peoples. VantaBlack will explore how ideas about legacy are woven into everyday actions by activating five palm trees on the MOCA Plaza with large-scale braids, adorned with beads, metal, and artificial sunflowers and gardenias. The braids of each tree will follow stylings representative of the women in VantaBlack's family. At the base of each tree will be a round mat with cushions for seating, inviting viewers to engage with the work while looking up.

·Cost: Free and open to the public

·Where: Outside on MOCA Plaza