Miguel Luciano's A BIRTHDAY CABARET Premieres In Miami For 3-Night Engagement

Miguel Luciano is debuting "A Birthday Cabaret", written and starring Miguel Luciano! A true multi-hyphenate, Miguel is an actor, writer, director, teacher, and acting coach. Teens around the world know him as Frenchie Fuccinelli on the Nickelodeon television series "Talia in the Kitchen" that is currently airing around the world. Aside from several national and international commercials and guest roles on shows such as USA NETWORK's "Graceland", Miguel is also an highly in-demand director, teacher, and acting coach. He has taught and directed at critically acclaimed theater companies and camps such as Miami Children's Theater and Frenchwoods Festival of the Performing Arts in New York and his private clients are on Broadway, television, and film. His fans, friends, and family will get to experience a more musical and introspective view of his life as he hilariously and honestly shares his life-or-something-like-it.

"A Birthday Cabaret" will be presented at Ted's at YoungArts in Downtown, Miami. YoungArts is a national organization and charity that recognizes and awards young artists from the age of 15 to 18 in all different art forms and disciplines.Their alumni include Viola Davis, Nicki Minaj, Billy Porter, Kerry Washington, Josh Groban, Matt Bomer, Timothée Chalamet, and the writer-star of the show, Miguel Luciano.

Miguel Luciano's A BIRTHDAY CABARET is an entertaining, raw, and delicious insight into: Growing up in the arts, falling and failing at love, the ups and downs of being a working actor, and so much more. Featuring special guest performers and songs from musicals by Stephen Sondheim, tunes by Elton John and John Mayer, and personal stories and monologues from the birthday boy himself.

Also featuring Ana Montoya, Javi Cabrera, Yanet Felipe, Lucas Storch, and more guest stars.

Directed by Evelyn Perez. Music Direction by Rachel Ohnsman.

Written By and Starring Miguel Luciano

April 12, 13, 14th at 7:00 PM.

$25.00 General Admission.

Must Be 15 Years Old to Attend

www.tickettailor.com/events/abirthdaycabaret

Cash Bar - Wine will be sold.

Ted's at YoungArts -

2100 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, Florida 33137





