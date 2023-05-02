Miami New Drama Presents CREATE DANGEROUSLY, A World Premiere Written & Directed By Lileana Blain-Cruz

Miami New Drama presents the world premiere of "Create Dangerously," a groundbreaking play written and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, based on Edwidge Danticat's thought-provoking book of essays, Create Dangerously:

The Immigrant Artist at Work. The highly anticipated production will run from May 4, 2023, through May 28, 2023, at the historic Colony Theatre on Miami Beach.

Taking place during Haitian Heritage Month, "Create Dangerously," Miami New Drama's fourth World Premiere Play of the 2022-2023 season, expands on the themes of immigration, identity, and artistic expression. Under Blain-Cruz's direction, the play will ignite audiences' imagination as it explores the power of creativity in the face of adversity. This powerful adaptation is a transformative story that will transcend borders and boundaries and celebrate the indomitable spirit of the human heart.

The talented cast includes Brittany Bellizeare, Thiana Berrick, Charlene Francois, Edson Jean, Andrea Patterson, and Paul Pryce, with Sydney Presendieu as an understudy. In addition, the production boasts an impressive team of Tony Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated creatives, including Costume Designer Montana Levi Blanco (The Skin of Our Teeth), Lighting Designer Yi Zhao (The Skin of Our Teeth), Sound Designer & Composer Palmer Hefferan (The Skin of Our Teeth), Set Designer Adam Rigg (The Skin of Our Teeth), and Award-winning Projection Designer Hannah Wasileski (Obie, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle).

"We are thrilled to bring this powerful and timely play to Miami audiences," said Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director of Miami New Drama. "Create Dangerously is a testament to the resilience of the immigrant artist and the transformative power of art in a world filled with challenges and uncertainties."

"Create Dangerously: The Immigrant Artist at Work" is a collection of essays by Haitian-American author Edwidge Danticat, published in 2010. The book explores the challenges and complexities of being an immigrant artist, drawing on Danticat's own experiences as a writer and the stories of other immigrant artists.

Tickets for "Create Dangerously" are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.miaminewdrama.org, by calling the box office at (305) 674-1040, or by visiting the Colony Theatre Box Office at 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime event. Secure your seat now, and dare to Create Dangerously.

Miami New Drama is a non-profit theater company dedicated to producing groundbreaking and thought-provoking plays that reflect the cultural diversity of Miami. Founded in 2016 by Artistic Director Michel Hausmann and Managing Director Nicholas Richberg, Miami New Drama has quickly become one of the most respected theater companies in the United States.