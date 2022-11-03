Miami MoCAAD's Creative Conversation Set For November 27

Technology has changed the world in many ways. Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora(Miami MoCAAD) is finding new and inventive ways to combine art, technology, and oral histories for its immersive digital art landscape. Their programming encourages the community to reflect and reimagine through art, history, film, music, and art tech trends. Miami MoCAAD, in collaboration with Hampton Art Lovers, will host a creative conversation and celebration at the Historic Ward Rooming House(249 NW 9th St. Miami, FL 33136) on Sunday, November 27, 2022, 4 pm-7 pm. Panelists include artists Reginald O'Neal; Anthony "Mojo" Reed II; Donnamarie Baptiste, curator; Torin Ragin, President, International Longshoremen's Association, Local 1416; Corbin Graves, Miami MoCAAD. The conversation will be moderated by Charlton Copeland, University of Miami Law School Associate Dean of Intellectual Life, grandson of a New Orleans longshoreman, with closing remarks by Marilyn Holifield, Partner, Holland & Knight. Attendees can attend in person or tune into the conversation online at https://bit.ly/MiamiMoCAADSoulBaselKickoff.

The digital art landscape is evolving, including the myriad ways it is produced and viewed. Miami MoCAAD commissioned Overtown native and muralist/artist Reginald O'Neal to create a mural on the side of the union hall building owned by the predominantly Black International Longshoremen's Association Local 1416 in Historic Overtown. Residents and visitors can scan QR codes and view interviews that tell the history and key contributions ILA Local 1416 has made throughout the community since its founding in 1936. The mural will be unveiled on November 27 as part of the Kickoff Celebration of Soul Basel.

"The ILA Local 1416 is an important part of African American history. It has always been a place where people can find familial support, economic safety, activism, and political organization in the ongoing fight for equity. I'm honored to help tell the story of The International Longshoremen's Association Local 1416 and incredibly proud of this project," states Miami MoCAAD curator Donnamarie Baptiste.

"Art is a critical piece in sharing knowledge, creating change, and powering progress," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "By telling stories through art, we connect to larger audiences and raise awareness about the most important issues of our time. What Miami MoCAAD is doing by combining art with technology will revolutionize the way we communicate to our community. I cannot wait for the Soul Basel experience honoring the International Longshoremen's Association. The ideas it will spawn are sure to inspire our residents to reflect on the history of the African diaspora, especially in our county."

"For 80-plus years, the ILA has provided brother/sisterhood, mentorship, and structure in the Miami community. As an Overtown native, I have always heard about the Shoremen and passed by their headquarters across from the "Lyric Theater" but never understood what was going on in detail. As I got older and became a muralist, I dreamt of painting the wall on the north side of the building, and I am more than honored that the ILA and Miami MoCAAD are allowing me to do so. In deciding what to paint, I got to know a little more about the Association and what they represent, and in the idea, I attempt to encapsulate that," states Reginald O'Neal.

"The Southeast Overtown/Park West is excited to unveil the second interactive mural in Historic Overtown. It is fitting that Miami MoCAAD has joined with the ILA 1416 in preserving the history and culture of our community", states James McQueen, Executive Director, The Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA, City of Miami.

This Soul Basel Celebration is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners., Southeast Park/West Overtown Community Redevelopment Agency, and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.