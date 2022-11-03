Miami MoCAAD's Creative Conversation Set For November 27
The event is at the Ward Rooming House in Historic Overtown from 4 pm-7 pm.
Technology has changed the world in many ways. Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora(Miami MoCAAD) is finding new and inventive ways to combine art, technology, and oral histories for its immersive digital art landscape. Their programming encourages the community to reflect and reimagine through art, history, film, music, and art tech trends. Miami MoCAAD, in collaboration with Hampton Art Lovers, will host a creative conversation and celebration at the Historic Ward Rooming House(249 NW 9th St. Miami, FL 33136) on Sunday, November 27, 2022, 4 pm-7 pm. Panelists include artists Reginald O'Neal; Anthony "Mojo" Reed II; Donnamarie Baptiste, curator; Torin Ragin, President, International Longshoremen's Association, Local 1416; Corbin Graves, Miami MoCAAD. The conversation will be moderated by Charlton Copeland, University of Miami Law School Associate Dean of Intellectual Life, grandson of a New Orleans longshoreman, with closing remarks by Marilyn Holifield, Partner, Holland & Knight. Attendees can attend in person or tune into the conversation online at https://bit.ly/MiamiMoCAADSoulBaselKickoff.
The digital art landscape is evolving, including the myriad ways it is produced and viewed. Miami MoCAAD commissioned Overtown native and muralist/artist Reginald O'Neal to create a mural on the side of the union hall building owned by the predominantly Black International Longshoremen's Association Local 1416 in Historic Overtown. Residents and visitors can scan QR codes and view interviews that tell the history and key contributions ILA Local 1416 has made throughout the community since its founding in 1936. The mural will be unveiled on November 27 as part of the Kickoff Celebration of Soul Basel.
"The ILA Local 1416 is an important part of African American history. It has always been a place where people can find familial support, economic safety, activism, and political organization in the ongoing fight for equity. I'm honored to help tell the story of The International Longshoremen's Association Local 1416 and incredibly proud of this project," states Miami MoCAAD curator Donnamarie Baptiste.
"Art is a critical piece in sharing knowledge, creating change, and powering progress," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "By telling stories through art, we connect to larger audiences and raise awareness about the most important issues of our time. What Miami MoCAAD is doing by combining art with technology will revolutionize the way we communicate to our community. I cannot wait for the Soul Basel experience honoring the International Longshoremen's Association. The ideas it will spawn are sure to inspire our residents to reflect on the history of the African diaspora, especially in our county."
"For 80-plus years, the ILA has provided brother/sisterhood, mentorship, and structure in the Miami community. As an Overtown native, I have always heard about the Shoremen and passed by their headquarters across from the "Lyric Theater" but never understood what was going on in detail. As I got older and became a muralist, I dreamt of painting the wall on the north side of the building, and I am more than honored that the ILA and Miami MoCAAD are allowing me to do so. In deciding what to paint, I got to know a little more about the Association and what they represent, and in the idea, I attempt to encapsulate that," states Reginald O'Neal.
"The Southeast Overtown/Park West is excited to unveil the second interactive mural in Historic Overtown. It is fitting that Miami MoCAAD has joined with the ILA 1416 in preserving the history and culture of our community", states James McQueen, Executive Director, The Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA, City of Miami.
This Soul Basel Celebration is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners., Southeast Park/West Overtown Community Redevelopment Agency, and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.
More Hot Stories For You
November 3, 2022
The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora Immersive Art Experience Set to Kick-Off Soul Basel at Their Creative Conversation and Celebration on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Ward Rooming House in Historic Overtown from 4 pm-7 pm
CULTURE & COCKTAILS Series Launches 18th Season Next Week At The Ben In West Palm Beach
November 2, 2022
Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has announced the 18th annual season of one of its most popular series: CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben, November 2022- March 2023
Shoshana Bean Joins The Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida at Hard Rock Live Next Month
November 2, 2022
Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida's sixth annual holiday performance is coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., led by Artistic Director Gabe Salazar. This year's featured guest star is Tony Award-nominee, singer and songwriter Shoshana Bean.
Second Sunday Film Series at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Returns
November 2, 2022
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, a world-class fine art museum located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, will resume Second Sunday Film Series in collaboration with David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC).
Brevard Music Group Announces New Concert Venue In Palm Bay
October 28, 2022
The Brevard Music Group and JazzSeries.com, in conjunction with the Regalitos Foundation (a Florida 501 (c)3 non-profit foundation), are proud to announce our partnership with The Tangiers Concert Hall in Palm Bay, FL. Brevard Music Group's goal at the Tangiers Concert Hall is to continue to bring live national entertainment to Brevard County at affordable prices.