Miami City Ballet Will Present Season Finale: Marius Petipa's DON QUIXOTE

Miami City Ballet closes its extraordinary 34th season with the electrifying Don Quixote, the Spanish tale of romance and chivalry that promises vitality and fun for audiences of all ages in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The supercharged performance features lavish costumes and sets and Ludwig Minkus' irresistible score, performed by the incredible Opus One orchestra led by Gary Sheldon. The MCB fan-favorite, Don Quixote opens in West Palm Beach on March 20. Evening and matinee performances will take place in West Palm Beach March 20-22, in Miami April 17-19, and will close in Broward April 25-26.

Taking inspiration from Miguel de Cervantes' novel, Don Quixote and his sidekick Sancho Panza ride into town, searching for adventure. They meet the sassy, charming innkeeper's daughter, Kitri. Don becomes her gladiator, helping Kitri to outwit her father and marry her love - the charismatic but penniless barber, Basilio.

Don Quixote is famous for Kitri and Basilio's sparkling pas de deux, the humorous cast of characters, stunning sets and a beautiful dreamscape scene. It's a rich variety of classical dancing at its most exquisite - and demanding. Choreographed in 1869 by Marius Petipa at the height of his career, Don Quixote's rich variety of classical dancing and powerful leaps have proved to be timeless.

Miami City Ballet performs in three locations across South Florida: West Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward. Program Four: Don Quixote will be performed as follows:

Kravis Center:

Friday, March 20, 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 21, 2:00 pm

Saturday, March 21, 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 22, 1:00 pm

Arsht Center:

Friday, April 17, 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 18, 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 19, 2:00pm

Broward Center:

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 26, 2:00 pm

TICKETS:

Tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase at miamicityballet.org, by phone (Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) at 305.929.7010 or 877.929.7010, or in person at 2200 Liberty Ave, Miami Beach FL, 33139.

Student Tickets

$15 student tickets are available to buy online starting 14 days prior to the performance. Students can also buy $15 tickets at the theater one hour before a performance. Tickets subject to availability. More information at miamicityballet.org/studentdiscount.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You