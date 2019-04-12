Metropolitan Community Church Of The Palm Beaches Welcomes 116 Friends To Annual RAINBOW BALL

Rev. Elder Tony Freeman, Interim Senior Pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beach Gardens (MCCPB), the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends, today announced that 116 members and friends attended the annual Rainbow Ball on April 6. This is MCCPB's largest gala fundraiser, a "fun-filled evening of dancing and dining, entertainment and socializing."

Under the banner of "Respect - Dignity - Equality... for all," this year's Rainbow Ball will be held in the Majestic Ballroom of the Airport Hilton in West Palm Beach, the theme of this year's event was DISCO FUSION. The celebratory event was co-chaired by Michael McKeich and Carlos Toro.

One highlight of this year's Rainbow Ball was the presentation of MCCPB's prestigious Ruby Slipper Award to J. Michael Woods, a science teacher at Santaluces Community High School in Lantana, FL. He is a sponsor of the school's United Club (Gay/Straight Alliance), coaches Special Olympics, is a board member of the Classroom Teacher Association, for which he serves as Clothing Drive Coordinator, and chaperones and is a docent for school trips to the United States Holocaust Museum.

In addition, Woods has spent 19 years as a summer counselor at Camp Juliena for the hearing impaired, is a 16-year board member of Compass, the LGBTQ community center in Lake Worth, and a frequent volunteer and coordinator for the annual Pridefest Parade. He also volunteers for the Big Heart Brigade, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and SmartRide, which raises funds for AIDS awareness programs in South Florida.

The $10,500 raised at this year's Rainbow Ball will help MCCPB serve the local LGBTQ community and its allies.

About the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches:

The Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches is the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends. According to the church's mission statement, "MCC of the Palm Beaches is a joy-filled, justice-centered Christian community of love, vibrant worship and spiritual discovery where all God's people are supported as we become fully alive."

For nearly 40 years, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches has been both a bulwark of strength and a source of solace and support for South Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and questioning communities.

Located since 2000 at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, MCCPB offers Sunday worship at 10:30 am. Because the church is made up of people from both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, elements of the services reflect both traditions, including scripture readings, hymns and contemporary music, prayer and a communion table that is open to everyone.

For more information about the Metropolitan Community Church, which is located at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, please call 561.775.5900 or visit www.mccpalmbeach.org.

Photo Credit: Gary Heil)

Rev. Elder Tony Freeman, MCCPB's Interim Senior Pastor; Michael McKeich, co-chairman of Rainbow Ball; and this year's Ruby Slipper Award recipient J. Michael Woods





