Matisyahu Sets 18th Annual Festival of Lights Hanukkah Shows

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Matisyahu has announced the details for his annual Festival of Lights Hanukkah shows. The 18th annual event will take over Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY on December 14th and 15th for the first two nights of the holiday and then will head to Miami Beach for the last two nights, December 20th and 21st, at Miami Beach Bandshell.

The special two-set shows will feature Matisyahu celebrating the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough, Gold-certified album Live at Stubb’s, performing the album in full along with a set of hits, fan favorites, and new songs off his forthcoming album, Ancient Child, out October 3rd. In addition to the music, the nights will include on-stage menorah lighting and a disco dreidel ball.

At the Festival of Lights, Matisyahu will perform with a full band including Aaron Dugan on guitar, Rob Marscher on keyboards, Jason Fraticelli on bass, and Ben Atkind on drums. Venue and artist pre-sale tickets for Festival of Lights will be available starting Thursday, September 18th at 12pm EST with the public on sale commencing Friday, September 19th at 12pm EST. Visit here for more information and to purchase.

“I am very happy to bring the original music together with the new music as I gear up for the release of Ancient Child,” shares Matisyahu. “Things feel full circle as we celebrate 20 years since Stubbs and 18 Festival of Lights. We will play the original Live at Stubb's set first and then move onto the music from my 8th studio release, Ancient Child, in the second set. We will also play the classics you love and expect candle melting jams from my all-star band, who are also my close friends of over 20 years. We are celebrating life, music, and the triumph of light over darkness. Come shine with us.”

Ancient Child, Matisyahu’s eighth full-length studio album, will be released on October 3. On the 12-song collection, Matisyahu finds himself reconnected with his Jewish identity and spirituality in a world post October 7th. Ancient Child investigates questions about history, identity, and destiny from the humility of a child through the wisdom of the generations’ past. PRESS HERE to pre-save Ancient Child on DSPs.

In support of Ancient Child, Matisyahu is hitting the road with his full band on a 15-date headlining tour in October. The Ancient Child Tour, also featuring an opening set from longtime friend and collaborator Aaron Dugan, kicks off October 11th in Buffalo and will travel along the East Coast, stopping in such cities as Boston, Philadelphia, Myrtle Beach, Raleigh, Charleston, Athens, and St. Petersburg, among others, before wrapping October 29th in Orlando. See below for all upcoming tour dates. Tickets are on sale now; visit here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Matisyahu Tour Dates

Saturday, October 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Reggae Rise Up Festival

Ancient Child Tour:

Saturday, October 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Sunday, October 12 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

Monday, October 13 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Tuesday, October 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia

Thursday, October 16 – East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum

Saturday, October 18 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Sunday, October 19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Tuesday, October 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Wednesday, October 22 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

Thursday, October 23 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North

Saturday, October 25 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Sunday, October 26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Monday, October 27 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Wednesday, October 29 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Festival of Lights:

Sunday, December 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

Monday, December 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, December 20 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

Sunday, December 21 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

Photo Credit: Christopher Townsend

