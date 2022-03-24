Maltz Jupiter Theatre Postpones Grand Reopening Celebration

Maltz Jupiter Theatre has announced the postponement of their grand reopening celebration.

See their statement below:

To our most valued patrons and supporters: Unfortunately, due to additional construction delays and approvals, we have made the necessary decision to postpone the Grand Reopening Celebration until a time when we can truly celebrate. This of course is a huge disappointment for us all, however, we feel it is better to be coming together when the dust settles - quite literally.

In postponing, we are intentionally pausing to allow time to create an experience that will truly reflect the high caliber of event you have come to expect from the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. We are in the process of determining a specific date to reschedule this momentous event, but we are considering sometime in the Fall, and will notify you of when to mark your calendar in the coming weeks. It would also be helpful if you could notify the guests you intended to bring to the Grand Reopening Celebration, so everyone is aware it has been postponed.

As you are aware, the reality of orchestrating such a huge undertaking has presented many unforeseen challenges, but the good news is the building is absolutely stunning. We know you will be so proud of what you have supported when all is said and done. Please know, I am always available to answer any questions you have or willing to speak with you about what is happening.

In addition, it would be my privilege to take you on a hard hat tour of the property, when scheduling permits, so reach out if that is of interest. In the meantime, here is a "'sneak peek" of where we are, and we can't wait to show you the entire renovation "performance" when the time is right.

See a sneak peek video of the property below!