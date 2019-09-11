MOCA to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Extended Programming

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) presents an expanded event as part of its Jazz at MOCA series on Friday, Sept. 27 including a performance by singer Leslie Cartaya, a panel discussion and O, Miami.

MOCA will present an electric performance by singer Leslie Cartaya who will be joined by lively salsa dancers as part of its monthly "Jazz at MOCA" series. Cartaya was born in Cuba and grew up enjoying of musical improvisation with her family. Traditional Cuban music runs in Cartaya's veins, and jazz and American funk have shaped her artistic expression. Cartaya vocalizes Caribbean, Afro-American, Afro-Latin and Latin American musical rhythms to create a harmonious fusion. Singing is Cartaya's therapy - at an early age, she learned to express her joys, passions, sadness and melancholic moments through her music.

The museum will also host "What it Means to be Hispanic in America Today," a thought-provoking panel discussion. The conversation will be moderated by Antonio Martinez, former district director of Dade County Public Schools. Speakers will comprise of Hispanic artists of various mediums including writer N.J. Perez, the author of "Heart of a Cuban", artist Edison Penafiel, who is an exhibiting artist of the South Florida Cultural Consortium Exhibition, and singer Leslie Cartaya.

O, Miami will be reciting Zip Odes and promoting community engagement through poetry readings and writings during the course of the evening. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a pop up picnic patio featuring some of South Florida's favorite food trucks and enjoy a full bar provided by Café Crème. The US Census will be on-site conducting giveaways and more.

Guests may also walkthrough MOCA's exhibition "South Florida Cultural Consortium," which is a group exhibition that presents works by artists exclusively from South Florida who live and work in Broward, Martin-Monroe, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties. This dynamic show is on display through Oct. 20 and celebrates the originality and potential of these 13 South Florida artists, who continue to pave the way as expressive leaders of their generation.





