MJ THE MUSICAL To Make West Palm Beach Premiere At The Kravis Center In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain have announced the cast for MJ, which will make its West Palm Beach premiere from February 10–15, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. online and at 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

The production stars Jordan Markus in the title role of MJ, joined by Melvin Gray Jr. (alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. and Bryce A. Holmes (Little Michael), Erik Hamilton (Standby MJ, Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Michael Nero (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Kristin Stokes (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave), and Rajané Katurah (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

Created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that shaped Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The musical has captivated over five million audience members worldwide, with productions in New York, London, Hamburg, Melbourne, and cities across North America.

The creative team includes scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projections by Peter Nigrini, hair and wigs by Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup design by Joe Dulude II. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, orchestrations and arrangements by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, and music direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals with casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and Lindsay Levine, CSA.

For tickets and information, visit www.kravis.org or www.mjthemusical.com.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More