Liv Hanna Releases New Single 'crazy'

Last year, Liv Hanna made her triumphant return with the singles, "Back To Hell" and "lonely," which were met with critical acclaim. Liv Hanna is back again and is kicking off the spring with "crazy." Fans will rejoice as the song has that distinctive, classic Liv Hanna sound. "crazy" is an Alt-Pop, Dark Pop song, but has flairs of different subgenres of Pop. Liv Hanna's profound, resonating songwriting and emotive, canorous singing shine in "crazy."

"crazy" is about how love can make people crazy. The record is about being in a toxic relationship and the intricacies of wanting to stay, but knowing when to leave. "You know that the relationship isn't healthy, but also don't want to quite let go of that chaos and the life that you live when you are with that person," Liv Hanna states.

The track takes a deep dive into the psyche of one faced with this dilemma. Liv Hanna explains, "It's always hard to walk away from a relationship even after recognizing it no longer serves you, and this proves true for many reasons." Liv Hanna continues: "One reason being change and knowing that when you leave said relationship, you'll no longer have the excuse of being encompassed by chaos or falling into whatever negative habits that you two practiced together. If it's love, even if it's doused in toxicity, you don't want to say goodbye to the person - even though they might be dragging you down along with them." "crazy" is an astute love song that paints an empowering, chaotic, and comprehensive picture of relationships. Liv Hanna asserts: "It's this crazy cycle that will continue until one person breaks the pattern and comes out of it on their own. Until then, let's love like 'crazy.'"

The 20-year-old songstress is wise beyond her years, which is evident through her songwriting within "crazy." The masterful production by budding producer Sam Merkan enhances the record and elevates Liv Hanna's sound. The piano-laced instrumental and Liv Hanna's insane vocal range make "crazy" a must-listen. "crazy" is only the first in the series of singles that Liv Hanna has scheduled for release this year. Listeners would have to be crazy not to love "crazy."

Stream "crazy": https://open.spotify.com/track/5bFMpHfAf2629ULC9NEkSk

Follow Liv Hanna on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livhannaaa