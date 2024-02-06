Levis JCC's 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Returns February- March 4

The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC (Levis JCC) presents the 8th annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (JLKBRJFF), Boca Raton's original Jewish film festival.

The 3-week festival is expected to be viewed by more than 3,000 film enthusiasts and will return to Cinemark Palace in Boca Raton, Movies of Delray, and the Levis JCC in Boca Raton, from February 10 through March 4.

More than just movies, the multi-access festival connects people to one another, to the community and to a variety of experiences and stories through Jewish and Israeli films and special events.

This notion was endorsed at a recent Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners meeting where Mayor Maria Sachs graciously presented the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC with a proclamation designating February 10 through March 4, 2024, as the "8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Days." Levis JCC Grand Benefactor Judy Levis Krug and her team were joined by the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission to accept the honor.

For audiences excited for the Festival to begin, JLKBRJFF's Screening Committee offers its not-to-be-missed films:

Irena's Vow - opening night film February 10th, 7 pm

Cinemark Palace

19-year-old Irena Gut is promoted to housekeeper in the home of a highly respected Nazi officer in Poland when she finds out that the Jewish ghetto is about to be liquidated. Determined to help 12 Jewish workers, she decides to shelter them in the safest place she can think of - the basement of the German Major's house. Over the next eight months, Irena uses her wit, humor and immense courage to hide her friends as long as possible.

Resistance: They Fought Back with Speaker - February 16, 3 pm

Cinemark Palace

Director Paula Apsell tells the largely unknown and incredibly courageous story of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust.

The Monkey House - February 15, 7 pm

Cinemark Palace; AND Saturday, March 2, 7 pm, Movies of Delray

A once successful novelist tries to revive his fading career by launching a highly inventive scam. He recruits a reckless actress and trains her to assume the somber identity of a lit master's student. Their lives will alter forever.

Bau, Artist at War - February 20, 2 pm

Movies of Delray with guest speakers, daughters Clila and Hadasa Bau

Based on the true story of Joseph and Rebecca Bau whose wedding took place in the Plaszow concentration camp during WW2. This movie is a war drama/love story/espionage tale that needs to be told in this era where survivors are dying, and the Holocaust is slipping from memory.

Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre - February 21, 1pm

Movies of Delray with guest speaker co-director Duki Dror

This documentary unravels the dramatic events at the Nova music festival on October 7th, featuring footage from multiple sources and intimate first-hand accounts from survivors, first responders and parents.

JLKBRJFF's Closing Night on Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in Zinman Hall will feature Yiscah Smith, subject of the documentary "I Was Not Born a Mistake." Smith, a teacher, spiritual mentor and public speaker is dedicated to helping people navigate their own personal spiritual journeys. Transitioning from living as an Orthodox man to embracing her identity as a woman, Yiscah offers insights that encourage authentic living. A Q&A session with Yiscah will follow the film. General admission is $54.

Tickets and More Information

For more information on dates, films and ticket purchase, visit Click Here. The Levis JCC is located at 21050 95th Avenue S., Boca Raton. Zinman Hall is located at 9901 Donna Klein Blvd, Boca Raton.

The Festival's Screening Committee, an integral part of the Festival each year, is accepting new members; this is an active committee that is involved in carefully curating the final roster of films that will be presented to audiences.

About the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival

The mission of the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented.

About the Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center

The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center promotes and enhances Jewish culture, heritage, and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs for individuals of all ages. With a preschool, summer camp, family activities, athletics, cultural arts, adult enrichment, and special needs programming, as well as a Resale Boutique, the Levis JCC offers something for everyone.