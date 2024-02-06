Levis JCC's 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Returns February- March 4

The 3-week festival is expected to be viewed by more than 3,000 film enthusiasts and will return to Cinemark Palace, Movies of Delray, and the Levis JCC.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 2 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backy Photo 3 The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backyard with a Series of Events in February and March 2024
Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 10,000 Fans in Attendance Photo 4 Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 10,000 Fans in Attendance

Levis JCC's 8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Returns February- March 4

The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC (Levis JCC) presents the 8th annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (JLKBRJFF), Boca Raton's original Jewish film festival.

The 3-week festival is expected to be viewed by more than 3,000 film enthusiasts and will return to Cinemark Palace in Boca Raton, Movies of Delray, and the Levis JCC in Boca Raton, from February 10 through March 4.

More than just movies, the multi-access festival connects people to one another, to the community and to a variety of experiences and stories through Jewish and Israeli films and special events.

This notion was endorsed at a recent Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners meeting where Mayor Maria Sachs graciously presented the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC with a proclamation designating February 10 through March 4, 2024, as the "8th Annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Days." Levis JCC Grand Benefactor Judy Levis Krug and her team were joined by the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission to accept the honor.

For audiences excited for the Festival to begin, JLKBRJFF's Screening Committee offers its not-to-be-missed films:

Irena's Vow - opening night film February 10th, 7 pm 

Cinemark Palace

19-year-old Irena Gut is promoted to housekeeper in the home of a highly respected Nazi officer in Poland when she finds out that the Jewish ghetto is about to be liquidated. Determined to help 12 Jewish workers, she decides to shelter them in the safest place she can think of - the basement of the German Major's house. Over the next eight months, Irena uses her wit, humor and immense courage to hide her friends as long as possible.

Resistance: They Fought Back with Speaker - February 16, 3 pm

Cinemark Palace

Director Paula Apsell tells the largely unknown and incredibly courageous story of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust.

The Monkey House - February 15, 7 pm

Cinemark Palace; AND Saturday, March 2, 7 pm, Movies of Delray

A once successful novelist tries to revive his fading career by launching a highly inventive scam. He recruits a reckless actress and trains her to assume the somber identity of a lit master's student. Their lives will alter forever.

Bau, Artist at War - February 20, 2 pm

Movies of Delray with guest speakers, daughters Clila and Hadasa Bau

Based on the true story of Joseph and Rebecca Bau whose wedding took place in the Plaszow concentration camp during WW2. This movie is a war drama/love story/espionage tale that needs to be told in this era where survivors are dying, and the Holocaust is slipping from memory.

Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre - February 21, 1pm

Movies of Delray with guest speaker co-director Duki Dror

This documentary unravels the dramatic events at the Nova music festival on October 7th, featuring footage from multiple sources and intimate first-hand accounts from survivors, first responders and parents.

JLKBRJFF's Closing Night on Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in Zinman Hall will feature Yiscah Smith, subject of the documentary "I Was Not Born a Mistake." Smith, a teacher, spiritual mentor and public speaker is dedicated to helping people navigate their own personal spiritual journeys. Transitioning from living as an Orthodox man to embracing her identity as a woman, Yiscah offers insights that encourage authentic living. A Q&A session with Yiscah will follow the film. General admission is $54.

Tickets and More Information

For more information on dates, films and ticket purchase, visit Click Here. The Levis JCC is located at 21050 95th Avenue S., Boca Raton. Zinman Hall is located at 9901 Donna Klein Blvd, Boca Raton.

The Festival's Screening Committee, an integral part of the Festival each year, is accepting new members; this is an active committee that is involved in carefully curating the final roster of films that will be presented to audiences.

About the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival

The mission of the Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented.

About the Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center

The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center promotes and enhances Jewish culture, heritage, and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs for individuals of all ages. With a preschool, summer camp, family activities, athletics, cultural arts, adult enrichment, and special needs programming, as well as a Resale Boutique, the Levis JCC offers something for everyone.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
South Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and More Photo
South Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and More

Join the South Florida Cabaret Singers' Master Class workshops and improve your singing performance with objective feedback and suggestions. Learn how to join!

2
Madonna Adds Final Tour Date to the Celebration Tour Photo
Madonna Adds Final Tour Date to the 'Celebration Tour'

Madonna has added one final date to her 'Celebration Tour.' The music icon announced the news through her Instagram, featuring video footage from the tour playing over her singing 'Nothing Really Matters,' which opens the concert. The concert features “Open Your Heart,” “Like A Prayer,” Into The Groove” and “Crazy For You.”

3
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarshi Photo
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theatre & Arts Honors, has reminded college-bound high school students that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for its 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships.

4
Pigs Do Fly Productions THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next Month Photo
Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next Month

Pigs Do Fly Productions' second show of the 2023-2024 season will be The Affections of May, Canadian playwright Norm Foster's delightful comedy that explores love, loss, and new beginnings.   The production will run from March 8th through March 31st at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.  

More Hot Stories For You

South Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and MoreSouth Florida Cabaret Singers to Present Master Classes With Ari Axelrod and More
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial ScholarshipsThe Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships
Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next MonthPigs Do Fly Productions' THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next Month
May Pang To Showcase Her Candid Photos Of Lennon At A Special 3-day Exhibition At Keshet Gallery In BocaMay Pang To Showcase Her Candid Photos Of Lennon At A Special 3-day Exhibition At Keshet Gallery In Boca

Videos

Watch a Trailer for THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – BILL MEDLEY & BUCKY HEARD, Coming to the Kravis Center Video
Watch a Trailer for THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – BILL MEDLEY & BUCKY HEARD, Coming to the Kravis Center
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center Video
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter in Miami Metro You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter
The Meridian (2/11-2/11)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (4/06-4/27)
Legally Blonde The Musical in Miami Metro Legally Blonde The Musical
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/31-2/25)
You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter in Miami Metro You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter
The Meridian (2/11-2/11)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Miami Metro Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/12-3/17)
Hello, Dolly! in Miami Metro Hello, Dolly!
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/21)
You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter in Miami Metro You're the Top - The Songs of Cole Porter
The Meridian (2/11-2/11)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/13-2/24)
Lost Girl in Miami Metro Lost Girl
Monarch Theatre Department (2/15-2/17)
Xanadu in Miami Metro Xanadu
Shuler Stage (5/17-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You