Legacy Foundation PBC Awards Music Scholarships And A New Keyboard To Unhoused Siblings

Over the last five years, the Legacy Foundation of Palm Beach County, an extension of the outreach programs of The Palm Beach Pops, has given out nearly $275,000 in education scholarships and musical instruments to dozens of talented young students.

For the third time, two of the young recipients are unhoused siblings-Theobestus Alfons (10) and Asyncritus Alfons (11), students at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School and BAK Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach. This year, the two talented young pianists received more than a scholarship to cover music lessons, they also received a brand new keyboard with bench and music stand.

The gifted brother and sister are clients of The Lord's Place, a nonprofit, non-sectarian, social impact organization that is dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing innovative, compassionate and effective services.

"I am very proud that so far we have awarded more than 150 scholarships for music lessons, orchestra dues, camps, musical instruments, and more, with a total value of nearly $275,000, all going to talented young people many of which probably couldn't have continued their personal music education without this assistance," says Jon Lappin, founder, president and executive director of the Legacy Foundation. "Previous scholarship recipients have used their funding money to continue to grow their musical abilities and excel on their chosen instrument through graduation."

For more information on the foundation, please visit www.pbclegacy.org or email info@pbclegacy.org.