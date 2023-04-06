Lakehouseranchdotpng Sets World Premieres & More for 2023-2024 Season

Lakehouseranchdotpng has announced the four plays in its 2023-24 season. Beginning in August, Lakehouseranchdotpng's season will be entirely world premieres of work by Rachel Greene, resident playwrights Erin Proctor, Riley Elton McCarthy, and Mackenzie Raine Kirkman, and a devised piece by the resident company.

Along with their Mainstage Season, Lakehouseranchdotng is presenting its very first reading series: DotPDF. Five staged readings will be produced in the months of May through September.

"Earlier this year, we put out a call for submissions to fill in a slot in our season and also to hopefully meet new playwrights. We received so many submissions that the idea of choosing just one was nearly impossible," Vice President Sabrina Mendoza said about the creation of this new series, "So, from that comes our "DotPdf" series: starting this May each month until the season begins we'll be having a staged reading of selected works from the submitted plays."

The playwrights being featured in the DotPDF series are Emmy Kuperschmid, Megan Rivkin, Robert Kerr, Cary Pepper, and Maleeha Naseer.

The four productions, in season order, are:

XOXOLOLA

By Rachel Greene

August 18-27 2023 at Artistic Vibes

"Everyone has their secrets, including Lauren - a bookish English major by day, fat fetish camgirl by night. These worlds collide as romance sparks between Lauren and fellow classics-lover Simon, who meet studying Titus Andronicus in their Shakespeare class. The two dive into the play and discover the deep, world-altering nature of pain and trauma - even the fictional kind. In an analysis that borders on the supernatural, this decidedly feminine horror play explores patriarchy's morbid fascination with and fetishization of violence, fat bodies, and voiceless women."

Plague Play

By Erin Proctor

September 22 - October 1 2023 at Artistic Vibes

"Does violence simply beget more violence? Aaron discovers his body is simply a vessel to destroy a civilization. Supernatural disasters ravage his oppressors, as well as his own body, mind, and soul. His little brother Moses is able to see what is to come...and it's not very pretty. They are frightened, they are emboldened, and they have no idea what they're actually doing. An adaptation of the Book of Exodus: Chapters 7-11."

rabbit

By Riley Elton McCarthy

November 10-19 at Artistic Vibes

"Henri is a runaway. but the rabbit pack collects runaways. not like the lost boys. everyone ends up in these woods eventually, and the wolves of the rabbit pack are hungry. what happens when a home is no longer a home, and the lion devours the lamb? what civilization is left when their god abandons them? and what happens when god comes back?"

push.

By Mackenzie Raine Kirkman

January 12-21 2024 at Artistic Vibes

"In a room with a mediator, a couple discusses their life, their relationship, the world, their children, and everything else that led to them requesting a divorce with a glowing button in the middle of the table that they can push to force the other to tell them the truth."

The Table

A Lakehouseranchdotpng Devised Piece

March 1-10 2024 at Artistic Vibes

"In order to better understand the inner structure of the working class, we are currently developing a found mask piece. Where the audience will be asked: Is the blue collar worker the key to society? Does a higher wage truly mean a higher level of power? We hope to answer these together."

Lakehouseranchdotpng is currently in residence with Artistic Vibes at 8846 SW 129th Terr Suite B Miami, FL 33176.

For more information, check out: Click Here