LGBTQ+ Church In PB Gardens To Present Lauren Daigle Tribute Concert in May

Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beach Gardens (MCCPB), the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBTQ+ community and its family members and friends, will be hosting a Lauren Daigle Tribute Night, featuring Jennell Eve and a special 10-piece band, on Saturday, May 7, starting at 7 pm

A fundraiser for MCCPB, the outdoor concert will be at 7 pm in the event field by the church, located at 4857 Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. Attendees should feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and there will be a food truck onsite.

The concert will offer the music of the extraordinary Lauren Daigle, a winner of two GRAMMY Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards. Her platinum debut album, How Can It Be, produced three number one songs (First, O'Lord, and Trust in You), while the GRAMMY-winning second album Look Up Child featured her triple-platinum smash You Say, the longest-running No. 1 song to appear on any weekly Billboard chart, as well as the platinum selling single Rescue, and gold certified singles Still Rolling Stones and Look Up Child. In addition to her music, Daigle established The Price Fund in 2018, a global foundation dedicated to helping those in need through community initiatives and outreach.

Lauren Daigle's songs will be performed by a special 10-piece band assembled for this occasion by Jennell Eve.

Following the outdoor concert, MCCPB will present a fabulous drag show inside led by the inimitable Lupita Hollywood.

Tickets are $15 for the tribute concert and $15 for the drag show-or $25 for both if purchased in advance, $30 at the door that night. Tickets can be purchased online ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-with-mccpb-featuring-lauren-daigle-tribute-more-tickets-254952950137), in person after the Sunday services on April 24 and May 1, or at the door that night.

"MCC of the Palm Beaches is a church founded by and for God's LGBTQ+ beloveds. All proceeds from this evening go toward continuing our ministries that show forth God's inclusive and transformational love for everyone," says Senior Pastor Rev. Marie Alford-Harkey. "

"Come check us out on Sunday at 10:30 via Facebook live or in person," she adds. "We accept you just as you are! Hope to see you soon."