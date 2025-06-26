Kyle Grooms to Headline COMEDY & VIBES at Hard Rock Cafe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 17th Annual Miami Takeover is set to return bigger than ever this summer, and it's kicking things off with laughs. Organizers have announced the first official event of the weekend-long celebration: Comedy & Vibes, a one-night-only comedy show and afterparty taking place Thursday, July 24, 2025, from 7–10 p.m. at the Downtown Miami Hard Rock Cafe Bayside (401 Biscayne Blvd). Tickets are now available.

Headlining the night is acclaimed comedian Kyle Grooms, known for his Comedy Central special, appearances on Chappelle’s Show, and roles across VH1, NBC, BET, HBO, and more. A veteran of the stage and screen, Grooms’ most recent special, Brain Humor, chronicles his comeback after emergency brain surgery and is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Joining Grooms are local South Florida talents Brian G. (a.k.a. Mr. FitFat) and Bert Cornelius, with the evening hosted by beloved Miami native Larry Dogg and his band. The party doesn’t stop when the sets end—Comedy & Vibes will flow straight into a downtown afterparty featuring scenic waterfront views, live DJ sets spinning hip-hop, R&B, and Afro-beats, and access to cocktails, cigars, and premium hookah.

Presented as part of the Miami Takeover, the event serves as a celebratory kickoff to four days of cultural programming, community engagement, and nightlife experiences across South Beach and downtown Miami. Supported by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Miami Takeover highlights Black excellence through music, comedy, art, and connection.

For tickets and full weekend lineup details, visit Miami Takeover on Eventbrite.

COMEDY & VIBES LINEUP

Kyle Grooms (Headliner)

A standout on Chappelle’s Show, Comedy Central, and HBO, Grooms brings his sharp observational humor and life experience to the stage in Miami following the success of his Amazon Prime special Brain Humor.

Bert Cornelius (Featured Comedian)

A singer, actor, and comedian dubbed “Mr. Show,” Bert Cornelius is a multi-talented South Florida performer with a following of over 340,000 on Facebook.

Brian G. aka Mr. FitFat (Featured Comedian)

Known across South Florida for his fresh and relatable stand-up, Brian G. is also a writer, director, and producer making waves in the regional comedy circuit.

Larry Dogg (Host)

Veteran BET Comic View alum Larry Dogg brings his trademark charisma to host the night, representing the Miami comedy scene with style and soul. Learn more at larrydoggent.com.

WHEN: Thursday, July 24, 2025

TIME: 7:00–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe Bayside, 401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL

TICKETS: Click here — Use promo code MTO2025 for a discount

