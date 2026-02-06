Kravis Center to Host THE EXPANDING MAN, a Steely Dan Tribute Concert

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has added the faithful and masterful The Expanding Man: An Original Tribute to the Music of Steely Dan & Beyond to the 2025-2026 season on March 26, with tickets on sale now.

THE EXPANDING MAN is a powerhouse tribute to Steely Dan featuring the sensational vocals of Steve Memmolo, known for his electrifying performances as a finalist on NBC's “The Voice”. Adding to the mix is the masterful guitar work of blues-rock virtuoso Jon Zeeman, whose credits include collaborations with music icons like Susan Tedeschi, Butch Trucks and other members of The Allman Brothers. On keys, the wild and witty Peter Primamore—a multi-award-winning TV composer—leads the charge with his captivating piano prowess.

Beyond faithfully reproducing Becker & Fagen classics, THE EXPANDING MAN transforms each performance into a realm of musical exploration, incorporating original compositions that echo the complex harmonies and mysterious lyrics for which Steely Dan is known.

With spectacular improvisational prowess, THE EXPANDING MAN uses Steely Dan's repertoire as a launchpad for electrifying and unconventional jams. The result? A captivating fusion of respect and innovation that leaves audiences spellbound.

Tickets can be purchased online at kravis.org, at the Box Office Monday-Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 561.832.7469.