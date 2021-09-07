Kravis Center Commemorates 9/11 With A Community Drive for Three Local Charities

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a special one-day community drive under the headline of Let's Do Good Together! This effort is inspired by the "Pay It Forward" campaign associated with the Broadway hit musical COME FROM AWAY which is coming to the Kravis Center, November 16-21, 2021.

The Kravis Center is inviting friends and supporters to be part of this special day of charity in remembrance of 9/11 by participating in a nationwide effort to spread kindness, inspiration, and compassion throughout our community. How? By bringing donated items to the Kravis Center on Friday, September 10, 8 am to 5 pm. Items should be dropped off in front of the Kravis Center's Cohen Pavilion.

All donated items must be unused and unopened, and will be earmarked for three local nonprofit organizations:

+ Vita Nova, a safe bridge to independence for former foster care, LGBTQ, and other homeless youth through supportive housing, education and employment and life skills training. As the voice of homeless young adults, Vita Nova is working to eliminate homelessness for youth ages 18 to 25 years old in Palm Beach County.

Requested Items for Vita Nova include bottled water, men/women's underwear and socks, shampoo/conditioner, body wash, toothpaste or toothbrushes, deodorant, lotion, sunscreen, shelf-stable food-canned/dry goods, full size bedding, arts supplies and canvases of all size.

+ Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, which provides shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.

Requested Items for Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League include cat food (dry/wet), dog foot (dry/wet), litter, and training pads of all sizes.

+ Palm Beach County Food Bank is committed to being a strong leader for the other stakeholders and organizations that address the issues surrounding hunger in Palm Beach County. There is a collective resolve tin working together to help children, families, and seniors in our community.

Requested Items include rice, pasta, canned and dry soup, shelf-stable milk, canned fruits, peanut butter, canned meat (tuna, chicken, salmon), canned tomato products (sauce or diced), canned vegetables, beans (dried or canned), oatmeal, cereal, and Mac & Cheese.

For more information about this one-day-only "Pay It Forward" community drive, please visit www.Kravis.org/communitydrive.

This Best Musical winner from Broadway tells the incredible true story of 7,000 passengers, who were on their way to different locations across America when the tragedy of 9/11 struck. 38 planes were grounded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, where the community opened their hearts, arms, and homes to these strangers. About this Tony Award-winning show, Newsweek declared, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave." On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. COME FROM AWAY comes to the Kravis Center for eight performances, November 16-21, 2021.



The Kravis Center is focused on ensuring the health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff. A CDC approved mask that covers the mouth and nose is required to be worn by all guests. To learn more about our current health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.