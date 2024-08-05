Kravis Center Announces Final Four Weeks of SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The countdown is on for the final four weeks to journey into the out-of-this-world experience, Space Explorers: THE INFINITE.

Presented exclusively at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in association with Infinity Experiences, Felix & Paul Studios and PHI Studio, and funded by William A. Meyer, Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is set to depart on September 2, 2024.

Since its June opening, the highly acclaimed, immersive experience has transported thousands of visitors from across the state on an extraordinary journey inside a state-of-the-art, virtual 3D replica of the International Space Station (ISS). Visitors are encouraged to not miss out on this rare opportunity to access never-before-seen 360-degree videos captured in space, witness breathtaking views of Earth and gain a unique perspective into the daily life of astronauts through exclusive encounters with the international crew.

Age Requirement: Designed for ages 13+. Children under the age of 8 will not be admitted. Those aged 8-12 will require a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before beginning the experience.

Tickets start at $45* for Adults; $25 for Children (ages 8-12) and $35 for Students at Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401. For tickets visit kravis.org.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE will welcome experience seekers, Space aficionados and guests alike as they ascend on this first-of-its-kind virtual reality odyssey into Space. The highly-acclaimed exhibit will take guests on a 60-minute journey as they roam freely inside a full-scale 3D replica of the International Space Station (ISS), float in Space alongside the astronauts, and admire breathtaking sights of Earth that only a handful have ever seen before - all without ever leaving the ground.

Produced by INFINITY Experiences, a joint venture of PHI Studio and Felix & Paul Studios, Space Explorers: THE INFINITE redefines the frontiers of the user experience. Guests will quickly become a part of the station's crew as they lift off on their very own voyage into Space while interacting with offerings throughout the ISS replica. Adding to the thrilling experience, explorers will witness the astronaut's epic conquests first-hand, including the first-ever cinematic spacewalk captured in 3D, 360° virtual reality, shot outside the ISS - making for an immensely powerful and magnificent experience.

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is an extension of the Primetime Emmy Award-winning immersive series, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in Space, produced by Felix & Paul Studios in association with TIME Studios, in collaboration with the U.S. ISS National Laboratory, NASA and five more international Space agencies. Shot over a period of three years and producing more than 250 hours of high-end virtual reality footage, the four-part immersive series documents the life of ten international astronauts inside—and outside—the ISS.

ABOUT INFINITY Experiences

INFINITY Experiences is a joint venture between PHI Studio and Felix & Paul Studios, founded in April 2020 to create and market large-scale immersive projects, including the travelling exhibition Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. The two companies joined forces and set a mission to evolve how visitors experience new extended reality (XR) experiences while creating a genuine and authentic connection around them.

PHI Studio has developed a reputation as an incubator for talent at the vanguard and as a catalyst for the conception and implementation of immersive multidisciplinary projects. We are continually exploring the ways in which technology can lead to new forms of artistic expression and storytelling. PHI Studio is committed to collaborating with artists, producers, and partners to foster the creation and development of innovative artworks at the vanguard, shaping the future of the immersive experience.

Felix & Paul Studios is an Emmy award-winning immersive entertainment studio dedicated to producing engaging, innovative and groundbreaking virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality experiences for audiences around the world, including Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the project behind THE INFINITE, as well as major collaborations with Cirque du Soleil, Universal Studios, Lebron James, Michelle and Barack Obama, and more.

For more information, please visit kravis.org.

