Kravis Center Announces Cast For Disney's THE LION KING

Casting has been announced for the premiere engagement of Disney's THE LION KING in West Palm Beach. THE LION KING will leap onto The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' Bernard and Chris Marden stage on Wednesday, April 24 for a 2-week engagement through Sunday, May 5.

The production features Spencer Plachy as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Mukelisiwe Goba as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Greg Jackson as "Zazu," Tony Freeman as "Pumbaa," Jared Dixon as "Simba," Nia Holloway as "Nala," Keith Bennett as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Richard Phillips, Jr. and Walter Russell III. The role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Brilyn Johnston, and Celina Smith.



Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Andrew Arrington, William John Austin, Kyle R. Banks, Eric Bean, Jr, Thabani Buthelezi, Sasha Caicedo, Chante Carmel, Sean Aaron Carmon, Kyle Robert Carter, Thembelihle Cele, Daniela Cobb, Erynn Marie Dickerson, Ntomb'khona Dlamini, JoAnna Marie Ford, Deidrea Halley, William James Jr., Kolin Jerron, Alia Kache, Jane King, Brandon A. McCall, Christopher L. Mc Kenzie, Jr., Aaron Nelson, Sihle Ngema, Phylicia Pearl, Christopher Sams, Jordan Samuels, Robb Sapp, Kaylin Seckel, Mpume Sikakane, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Shacura Wade and Zola Williams.

Limited tickets are currently available at the Kravis Center Box Office, by phone at 561.832.7469 or online at Kravis.org.



Ticket buyers are reminded that the Kravis Center is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Kravis Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The North American touring productions of THE LION KING have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 80 cities across North America, THE LION KING now proudly makes its premiere engagement in West Palm Beach.

After 21 landmark years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 95 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), THE LION KING has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of THE LION KING can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; Scheveningen, Holland; South Korea and on tour across Japan and North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe.

Having played over 100 cities in 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, THE LION KING's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

THE LION KING won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. THE LION KING has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor has in recent years supervised new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's music from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to the haunting ballad "Shadowland."

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed The Lion King animated feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), John Stefaniuk (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor) and Doc Zorthian (production supervisor). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer.





