Jazz at MOCA to Feature the French Horn Collective

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is thrilled to welcome back The French Horn Collective as part of the monthly "Jazz at MOCA" series on Friday, Jan. 31. The French Horn Collective is an energetic and progressive band that performs an extensive variety of Gypsy Jazz, Swing and modern original French music. Led by Parisian musician, multi-instrumentalist, composer, singer and songwriter, Vincent Raffard, the diverse group consists of highly talented musicians from various musical backgrounds and finds inspiration from genres such as Gypsy Jazz, Hot Swing, Ska and Polka, formulating the group's unique, progressive sound. The French Horn Collective will begin its performance at 8 p.m., rain or shine.

Guests will also have the opportunity to learn different types of swing dances such as the Jive, Balboa, Charleston and Jitterbug from Fluxus Haus dancers in the Pavilion Gallery. Following the dance lessons, guests will enjoy a special performance choreographed by Fluxus Haus founder, Agatha Wright.

Café Crème will host a bar with a signature MOCA cocktail and the US Census will be on-site distributing giveaways. Guests will also enjoy a pop-up photo booth and more.

Guests may also walk through MOCA's two exhibitions, Cecilia Vicuña's "About to Happen" and Alice Rahon's "Poetic Invocations." Cecilia Vicuña's "About to Happen" traces the Chilean artist's career-long commitment to exploring discarded and displaced materials, peoples and landscapes in a time of global climate change. The late French-Mexican surrealist painter Alice Rahon's "Poetic Invocations" aims to contribute to the scholarship and recognition of under-explored women artists, and to the intercultural influences on European artists in exile in the Americas, whose work was often deeply marked by indigenous and archaic cultures. Both exhibitions are on view through March 29, 2020.

When:

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020; 8:00 p.m.

Where:

MOCA Plaza

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161

Cost:

This event is free and open to the public.

About Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), North Miami is dedicated to making contemporary art accessible to diverse audiences through the collection, preservation and exhibition of the best of contemporary art and its art historical influences. MOCA began operating in 1981, opened a new building in 1996 designed by Charles Gwathmey of GSNY, and was the first collecting institution in Miami. Under the direction of recently appointed Executive Director Chana Sheldon, MOCA premiered AFRICOBRA: Messages to the People during Art Basel Miami Beach in 2018. AFRICOBRA: Nation Time, the next chapter of the exhibition, was selected as an official Collateral Event of Biennale Arte 2019 in Venice, Italy. The museum has achieved re-accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded the nation's museums. MOCA has been recognized with grants and awards from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, and the Institute for Museum and Library Services.

MOCA is an inclusive cultural hub, embracing the diversity that defines its dynamic community, and organizing exhibitions that propel art and ideas connected to its South Florida home into the global cultural conversation. The museum is located at 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161. It is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed Mondays and major holidays). Admission to the museum is $10 and free to MOCA members and North Miami residents. For more information, visit mocanomi.org, call 305-893-6211 or email info@mocanomi.org.





