Island SPACE Caribbean Museum's Fourth Annual Anancy Festival to Present Free Cultural Storytelling

Families across South Florida are invited to close out Caribbean American Heritage Month with an afternoon of storytelling, laughter and cultural exploration. The beloved Anancy Festival returns to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM-bringing Caribbean folklore to life in a celebration for children and families of all backgrounds. This year's staging is sponsored in large part by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Children's Services Council and the Community Foundation of Broward.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Venue: Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd, Suite 1202, Plantation, FL 33388

Free Tickets: By reservation at islandspacefl.org/anancy25

Presented in partnership with Jamaicans.com, this annual literary and cultural event spotlights the storytelling traditions of the Caribbean, with a special focus on Anancy-the clever, mischievous spider from West African folklore whose tales have been passed down through generations across the African and Caribbean diasporas. Known for outwitting even the mightiest foes, Anancy is more than just a trickster-his stories teach lessons of resilience, intelligence and justice. At the Anancy Festival, young attendees will explore these themes through engaging and interactive activities. They'll also learn about other Caribbean children's characters such as Ti Malice and Tonton Bouki from Haiti, the comedic Juan Bobo from Puerto Rico, and Papa Bois, the protector of the forests and a popular figure in Saint Lucia, Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago.

While inspired by Caribbean heritage, the Anancy Festival welcomes all children and families, and especially encourages participation from those who love discovering new cultures through stories, music and play.

Festival Highlights:

Storytelling: Listen to and share tales of Anancy and other folk characters from Caribbean traditions.

Cultural Showcase: Children are invited to participate in a talent showcase, performing songs, dances or poems.

Appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Anancy: Engage with beloved Anancy characters bringing magic and mischief.

Caribbean Children's Book Authors: Buy books and meet authors helping to preserve Caribbean culture through children's literature.

Junior Carnival Fashion Show: See elaborate costumes from upcoming 2025 Junior Carnival bands and join a carnival dance party.

Arts and Crafts: Children will create their own souvenir crafts which they can take home as keepsakes.

Traditional Caribbean Ring Games: Learn and play fun, traditional Caribbean games alongside other kids

Family-Friendly Museum Tour: Enjoy a guided tour of the museum's historical exhibit hall, suitable for all ages.

