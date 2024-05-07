Island City Stage Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, a new twist on a beloved musical, a new comedy and more will bring powerful storytelling and fun to theatre-goers during Island City Stage's 13th South Florida Season beginning October 17. The highly lauded theatre, committed to sharing stories of universal interest and engaging diverse audiences with entertaining, challenging, and inspiring productions and programs, often exploring the LGBTQ+ culture, recently revealed its diverse 2024-25 lineup of productions, all exploring the nature of families.

“This is a season of stories that everyone can relate to and appreciate. Our productions explore the extremes of family relationships; the tug of war between parents and children; sibling rivalry; spousal infidelity and the creation of new families. We will take audiences on a roller coaster of emotions - from laughter and joy to fear and dread and back up to love and caring," said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. “It is absolutely our best planned season ever.”

ISLAND CITY STAGE'S 2024-25 SEASON

Island City Stage's new season opens with an extraordinary update of Off-Broadway's longest-running and most beloved musical, "The Fantasticks," and continues to build momentum with bold and compelling themes.

"The Fantasticks" by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt

October 17 – November 17, 2024

In this Island City Stage version of the longest running off-Broadway musical, re-imagined by original book writer Tom Jones, the young lovers are portrayed as a gay male couple, each with a mother instead of fathers. Audiences will be enchanted by this fresh take on the classic musical featuring cherished songs like "Try to Remember" and "Soon It's Gonna Rain."

"Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance"

January 16 – February 9, 2025

Considered by many as Edward Albee's best writing and awarded his first Pulitzer Prize, “A Delicate Balance" explores the lives of a wealthy, middle-aged couple whose complacency is shattered when unexpected visitors disrupt their household. This production marks a milestone for Island City Stage as it presents its first-ever production penned by America's greatest playwright of the last half of the 20th century.

"Fat Ham" by James Ijames

April 3 – May 4, 2025

Island City Stage partners with Brévo Theatre and Gable Stage to bring Pulitzer Prize-winning "Fat Ham" to the stage. This hilarious and thought-provoking adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" offers a fresh perspective, centering on a gay, black man navigating family dynamics at a Southern BBQ. With major support from the Warten Foundation, this historic collaboration promises a riveting theatrical experience.

"The Dying Gaul" by Craig Lucas

May 22 – June 15, 2025

Playwright Craig Lucas, best known for “Prelude to a Kiss,” returns with "The Dying Gaul,"

a modern American tragedy capitalizing on the anonymity of the Internet and the consequences it brings. Lucas has written an emotionally deep story about how failed redemption can quickly curdle into revenge. A love triangle with a powerful, ruthless film producer and a fascinating but woefully under stimulated wife leads the protagonist down a dark path where an anonymous internet chat room becomes a haunting sexual nightmare that ignites a shocking finale.

"At The Wedding" by Bryna Turner

August 21 – September 21, 2025

You are cordially invited to the best day of someone else's life… but what if it's also the worst day of yours? Join Island City stage for this bittersweet comedy that follows Carlo as she navigates the highs and lows of attending her ex's wedding to a man while dealing with her own heartbreak. Can she make it through the night without drinking too much, talking too much, or trying to win back the bride? This uproarious play tackles big issues with humor and heart and is for anyone who has ever attended a wedding... or had their heart broken.

Returning this year will be Island City Stage's popular Women's Night at the Theatre and Mimosa Sundays featuring a light bites reception and a post-show talk back (Mimosa Sundays are included in the Flexpass subscriptions). Also continuing will be the popular “Comedy After Hours” late night performances featuring South Florida's best comedians bringing their uniquely warped versions of reality with killer stand-up comedy and a few other twists and surprises along the way.

Individual show tickets start at $43 per show. This season will offer two Flexpass options. The Flexpass5 ($215) offers five tickets that can be used all for one show or one for every show (no processing fees) and $5 off additional tickets purchased ($52 upfront savings). The Flexpass3 ($130) offers three tickets that can be used all for one show or one for every show (no processing fees) and $5 off additional tickets purchased ($33 upfront savings). Discounts are available for groups.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email boxoffice@islandcitystage.org. Follow Island City Stage on Facebook at facebook.com/IslandCityStageFL and on Instagram at @islandcitystage1.

