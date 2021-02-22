Immersive, Theatrical Experience MARGARITA LIVE Announced in Celebration of 'National Margarita Day'

In celebration of "National Margarita Day" (February 22), Elevated Entertainment has announced Margarita Live, a captivating and tactile immersive telling of the legend of the Margarita cocktail and how it came to be a worldwide sensation. This will be a first of its kind production combining a Broadway caliber production with the world of mixology.

Myths abound as to the invention of one of the world's most famous cocktails, the Margarita. Was it dreamed up by a humble Tijuana bartender for his fussy tequila-drinking patron? Or perhaps it was concocted by a wealthy Texan socialite while vacationing with friends in Acapulco? May it have been created by a milkman or even as an ode to on-screen siren Rita Hayworth? The mystery lives on and, for the first time, is being brought to the stage.

The concept for Margarita Live is the brainchild of esteemed Latin-American Actor and Producer, René Lavan, and experiential events specialist, Don Alam. The duo approached Broadway veterans Executive Producer William Fernandez and three-time Tony Award-winning Producer Jim Kierstead, long-time collaborators of The Amparo Experience, which sold out an eight-month run at Miami's The Real Havana Club in 2019. After a few tireless brainstorming sessions later, the plans for Margarita Live were set in motion.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring this exciting story to audiences as they clamor to get back to the theatre after an extremely difficult year," says Kierstead who doubles as script co-writer. "It is our hope this joyful story that is meant to bring people together by highlighting what we have in common - rather than what separates us - will be just what audiences need to celebrate the triumph of the human spirit and have an amazing evening in the process."

Margarita Live promises audience members will be transported to a world reminiscent of the 1930's and 40's across the US and Mexico border where multiple live narratives begin to unfold. Alongside free-flowing libations of the beloved Margarita cocktail, singing, dancing and live interactive performances, the result is a thrilling blend of mystery, nostalgia and fun.

This one-of-a-kind experience, a celebration of the drink we all know and love across the globe, will have its world premiere in Miami in 2021.