ICONS • THE ART OF CELEBRITY ILLUSION Adds Second Night At Mizner Park Cultural Center

In response to an overwhelming demand, "ICONS • The Art of Celebrity Illusion" has added a second show on Saturday, August 28, at 8 p.m. at Mizner Park Cultural Center. Tickets are already flying fast for this spectacular experience that boasts a cast of jaw-dropping celebrity illusionist female impersonators who bring famous classic stars to life with uncanny detail as produced and created by South Florida's drag impresario Nicole Halliwell (TLC's I am Jazz, America's Got Talent).

As evidenced by its recently sold-out first evening and previous packed engagements, "ICONS" has proven to be an audience favorite with great reviews heralding its unforgettable nostalgia experience. Show-goers can sing along with meticulously recreated favorite classic stars and songs from Barbra Streisand, Cher, Bette Midler, Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Liza Minelli, and additional performances from stars including Etta James, Totie Fields, Ella Fitzgerald and more - all on one stage!

The dazzling production features South Florida homegrown talent and noteworthy performers including Joanna James as Barbra Streisand, Michael Dean as Cher, Champagne T. Bordeaux as Whitney Houston, Asheeria Pryce as Gladys Knight, Erika Norell as Liza Minelli, Nicole Halliwell as Bette Midler and more.

Tickets are on sale, now, starting at $45 for general admission and $55 for "front row" VIP and can be purchased by visiting www.iconsdragshow.com or calling (844) 672-2849.