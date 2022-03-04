ICONS- THE ART OF CELEBRITY ILLUSION Comes to Sunrise Civic Theatre

In response to an overwhelming demand, "ICONS • The Art of Celebrity Illusion" will appear Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. at Sunrise Civic Theatre. Tickets are already flying fast for this unforgettable show that boasts a cast of jaw-dropping celebrity illusionist female impersonators who transform into music's legendary icons with uncanny detail as produced and created by South Florida's drag impresario Nicole Halliwell (TLC's I am Jazz, America's Got Talent).

As evidenced by its past sold-out engagements, "ICONS" delivers a nostalgic experience that elicits stellar audience reviews. Show-goers can sing along with meticulously recreated favorite classic stars and songs from Barbra Streisand, Cher, Bette Midler, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Liza Minelli and more - all on one stage!

The dazzling production features South Florida homegrown talent and noteworthy performers including Joanna James as Barbra Streisand, Michael Dean as Cher, Champagne T. Bordeaux as Whitney Houston, Asheeria Pryce as Gladys Knight, Erika Norell as Liza Minelli, Nicole Halliwell as Bette Midler and others.

Tickets are on sale, now, from $35-$55 and can be purchased by clicking here.

ABOUT NICOLE HALLIWELL

With a 15+ year career spanning venues across the country, Nicole Halliwell is the go-to for all things drag in South Florida. The most frequently hired drag personality in the state for the last six years, Halliwell produces, performs, manages, and emcees more than 30 shows per month. Responsible for the five largest drag concepts in Florida - Hilariously Inappropriate Drag Queen Bingo, Queenz The Drag Experience, "ICONS • The Art of Celebrity Illusion," Hocus Pocus Live, and #DRINKNDRAG plus countless special events, she is no stranger to building extravagant and unforgettable entertainment showcasing her irreverent observational humor, side-splitting one-liners and unrelenting wit. When away from the local stage, Nicole has been seen on the small screen (America's Got Talent, I Am Jazz, Entertainment Tonight, Deco Drive), in print (Instinct, New Times, Daily Mail), and entertaining audiences at mega-fan pop culture conventions. She has also been featured as the face of Hard Rock International's Pride Campaign. Learn more about Nicole at www.nicolehalliwell.com.

ABOUT THE VENUE

The City of Sunrise's intimate 296-seat theatre with mezzanine features a full production-size stage and state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Simply put, there's not a bad seat in the house. The venue is located at 10610 West Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, Florida 33351.

Photo Credit: Nicole Halliwell & Co.