Howard Skora's DAMAGED FURNITURE Comes to Boca Stage in March 2026

Boca Stage has announced their next production will be at Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park, where they will present Damaged Furniture from March 6th through March 15th, 2026. Howard Skora's outrageously funny comedy about a totally dysfunctional Brooklyn family received multiple awards and nominations when it debuted in Los Angeles in 2018.



When Doug Elling receives word that his beloved uncle has died in an unexpected - and bizarre - accident, he rushes from Los Angeles to Brooklyn and finds himself at the center of his family's efforts to salvage their furniture business. An alcoholic father, his ‘happy-face' mother, his recently widowed aunt, and his therapist sister all add to the chaos surrounding Doug as he tries to decide upon his future.

Director Keith Garsson explains that “…this show is a reset back to our original mission: the premier production of a relatively new work for the South Florida area. We had two great seasons of commercial fare at the Delray Beach Playhouse, however this piece enables us to go back to our roots with a very dark, off-beat comedy. Additionally, since Boca Stage was never intended to be a seasonally based company, the Willow Theatre structure enables us to do shows on an a la carte basis without the responsibility of a full slate of productions.”

Garsson has completed casting for the production: Bruno Faria will play Doug, with Valerie diLorenzo as Laurie, Sharon Pfieffer as Gina, Liz DeBeer as Irene, and Shane Tanner as Phil.

