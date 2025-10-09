History Fort Lauderdale to Presents NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: PORCH PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



History Fort Lauderdale will host a new after-hours community gathering, “Night at the Museum: Porch Party,” on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening under the stars with self-guided exhibition access, light bites, and beverages on the museum’s historic porch.

The event will transform History Fort Lauderdale’s campus into a relaxed, welcoming space for history enthusiasts, supporters, and local residents. Attendees can connect with one another, explore the museum’s exhibitions, and celebrate the city’s rich cultural heritage.

“This is an exciting time for History Fort Lauderdale as we grow and expand programs,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “We are excited to host this new event concept to make new friends, increase our membership, and share our permanent and recent exhibitions.”

Porch Party admission is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, with limited capacity. Guests are encouraged to reserve early at historyfortlauderdale.org.

History Fort Lauderdale is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering docent-led tours at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are also available by request. General admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $7 for students (through age 22 with valid ID). Admission is free for members, military personnel, and children under six.

