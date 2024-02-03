History Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale to Honor WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS in March

History Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale have announced this year's Click Here honorees: Arlene Pecora, president and CEO of Signature Grand, Jenni Morejon, president and CEO of the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority, Laurie Sallarulo, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of South Florida, Sigrid McCawley, managing partner of Boies Schiller Flexner, and Jasmin Shirley, program director, CIED,HICP, of Broward Regional Health Planning Council, Inc. These impactful and inspiring women who lead our community will be recognized at a ticketed reception benefitting History Fort Lauderdale set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at Galleria Fort Lauderdale (2414 E. Sunrise Boulevard). The Women's History Month celebration will kick-off a special photo exhibit highlighting these women alongside their groundbreaking historical female predecessors who helped to pave the way for our community. The exhibition celebrating their achievements will be on display through March 31.

“History Fort Lauderdale is delighted to spotlight these brilliant women who serve as stellar role models by continuing to shape the future of our great city,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “In the fields of event planning, government, education, legal, and health, their achievements, passion, and spirit of philanthropy are a true asset to our community. It is an honor to celebrate them during Women's History Month and beyond.”

Past pioneering women counterparts to be highlighted in the 52-photo exhibit include Jeanne Goon Moy (1913-2006), owner and operator of Moy Chinese Restaurant in Hollywood, Florence Hardy (1897-1975), the City of Fort Lauderdale's first female city clerk and sometime acting city manager who collaborated with the Chamber of Commerce to build Las Olas canals, bridges, and isles, Blanche Forman (1886-1959), who established Hamilton and Blanche Forman Foundation to support education and donated land for the now esteemed Nova Southeastern University, Barbara Bridge (1929-2016), the first female county court judge and second female circuit court judge, and Betty Mae Tiger Jumper (1923-2011), the first Seminole to graduate high school and earn a higher education nursing degree. Tiger Jumper spent most of her adult life advocating for the Seminole community and improving healthcare services.

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to partner with History Fort Lauderdale, again, to share the stories of women past and present who have worked diligently and determinedly to elevate our city to the next level,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager of Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “These celebrated women are our associates, friends, and families and we're excited to showcase their journeys and triumphs toward ensuring equality, prosperity and progress with visitors and tourists, alike, through this engaging photography exhibit.”

History Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale's “Women Trailblazers: Champions of Change - Broward County” presented by UKG is now in its fourth year. Past honorees that have become part of History Fort Lauderdale's permanent exhibition space devoted to telling our stories have included Lori Wheeler, vice president of Marine Industries Association of South Florida, Barbara Sharief, former Broward County commissioner and founder and CEO of South Florida Pediatric Homecare, Inc., Heather Geronemus, senior director, social equity, opportunity and impact at UKG, Stephanie Toothaker, Esq., chairwoman and chief strategist of Toothaker.org, Joy Satterlee, executive director of Art and Culture Center/Hollywood, Ramola Motwani, chairwoman, Merrimac Ventures, Sebrina María Alfonso, music director for South Florida Symphony Orchestra, Alexandra Anagnostis-Irons, founder and owner of Total Marine Solutions, Kathleen Cannon, president and CEO of United Way Broward County, Melanie Dickinson, president and publisher of South Florida Business Journal, Bertha Henry, county administrator for Broward County, Carolyn Michaels, executive vice president of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, Kareen Boutros, executive director of Broward Workshop; Lori Chevy, market president of Bank of America; Heather Havericak, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center and Salah Foundation Children's Hospital; Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D., president and CEO of Community Foundation of Broward; Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale and Burnadette Norris-Weeks, Esq. of Austin Pamies Norris Weeks Powell, PLLC and founder of the Women of Color Empowerment Institute.

History Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale's “Women Trailblazers: Champions of Change - Broward County” 2024 is presented by UKG and sponsored by GPR | Goodman Public Relations, City & Shore PRIME magazine and Dillard's. Support has been provided by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Jan and Ed Crocker Unrestricted Fund, Leo M. and Alice J. Rutten Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund. Additional funding is provided, in part, by Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council, and Visit Lauderdale. This organization is also sponsored by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture.

Tickets for the special March 6 recognition and benefit reception honoring today's leaders are $50 and are available at the button below.

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale's “Women Trailblazers: Champions of Change - Broward County” 2024 presented by UKG, call (954) 463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org. Additional information about Galleria Fort Lauderdale is available at facebook.com/GalleriaFtLauderdale or www.galleriamall-fl.com.

About Galleria Fort Lauderdale

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations just steps away from Fort Lauderdale's world-famous beaches, features a collection of popular retail and dining options. Macy's, Dillard's and H&M anchor the center which also is home to Altar'd State, Apple, Banana Republic, Free People, Michael Kors, Pandora and Sephora. Visitors can choose from a fine roster of dining establishments such as The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants and P.F. Chang's. Powerhouse Gym can also be found at Galleria. The property is located at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd., minutes from the airport, port and downtown with easy access from Sunrise Boulevard, U.S. Highway 1 (Federal Highway), Interstate 95, Interstate 595, and U.S. Highway A1A (Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard). More information is available by calling (954) 564-1036 or visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com.

History Fort Lauderdale

History Fort Lauderdale, celebrating 62 years of being the proud steward of our community's past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, brings the stories of our diverse community to life through engaging educational experiences, innovative cultural exhibits, research and preservation of artifacts. Guests to Fort Lauderdale are invited to explore the city's rich past that is housed in historic buildings on a lushly landscaped campus - the History Museum of Fort Lauderdale situated in the 1905 New River Inn, the 1907 Pioneer House Museum, the 1899 Ivy Cromartie Schoolhouse Museum and the Hoch Research Library, South Florida's foremost history center housing print resources and newspapers from 1910 - present plus 400,000 archival photos, 2,500 maps and 5,000 architectural blueprints. History Fort Lauderdale is located at 231 SW Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets. History Fort Lauderdale is a nonprofit agency supported by memberships, grants and charitable contributions.