HELL'S KITCHEN, KIMBERLY AKIMBO And More Announced for Broadway In Fort Lauderdale: 2025/2026 Season

The Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale series has announced its 2025/2026 season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The season includes six South Florida premieres, Life of Pi, Kimberly Akimbo, Water for Elephants, & Juliet, Back to the Future, Hell's Kitchen, and the return of Les Misérables and Riverdance 30 – The New Generation.

“This spectacular 2025/2026 Tony Award-winning season coming to the Broward Center will feature six South Florida premieres plus two fan favorites,” said Susie Krajsa, President of Broadway Across America. “We're delighted to once again be bringing an outstanding line-up of the newest and hottest shows from Broadway directly to the Broward Center!”

"Get ready for an unforgettable Broadway season at the Broward Center,” said Ty Sutton, President & CEO of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. “The 2025/2026 lineup is packed with beloved classics, thrilling new productions and breathtaking stagecraft. From blockbuster films brought to life with stunning puppetry to brand-new musicals featuring the iconic music of a generation, there's something for everyone. We can't wait to welcome both longtime patrons and new audiences to experience the magic of Broadway right here at the beautiful Broward Center!"

Season tickets for the 2025/2026 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale six-show package are now on sale and range from $323.00 - $1,193.00

The subscription package includes five shows plus one additional Subscriber Choice show. Week One subscribers will have Life of Pi as their default Subscriber Choice show, and Week Two subscribers will have Kimberly Akimbo as their default Subscriber Choice show. Subscribers may choose to change their Subscriber Choice show or add additional tickets at a later date.

To renew your subscription or purchase a new subscription package, please visit BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com.

LIFE OF PI

Subscriber Choice

Oct 21 – 26, 2025

A THEATRICAL EVENT UNLIKE ANYTHING ELSE! Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play, the Broadway and West End sensation LIFE OF PI is “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal). Based on Yann Martel's best-selling novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Nov 11 – 23, 2025

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

LES MISÉRABLES

Dec 16 – 28, 2025

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption–a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

& JULIET

Jan 13 – 25, 2026

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love— her way. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Feb 3 – 15, 2026

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Fort Lauderdale in 2026. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when Back to the Future hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.

HELL'S KITCHEN

Mar 10 – 22, 2026

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire– searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before–HELL'S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin. Hailed as a New York Times Critic's Pick that is, “thrilling from beginning to end–a rare must-see!" HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Subscriber Choice

April 7 – 12, 2026

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants). Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION

Season Option

Jan 30 – Feb 1, 2026

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy Award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances have left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation for more than 30 years.

Celebrating this 30th year milestone, Riverdance is bringing its magic to audiences around the world with a special anniversary tour. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, none of whom were born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, Director of Riverdance said, “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon–continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. This special anniversary tour features ‘The New Generation' of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Composed by Bill Whelan. Produced by Moya Doherty. Directed by John McColgan

