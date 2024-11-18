HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS IN CONCERT Comes To The Broward Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return to the Au-Rene Theater with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert, the second film in the Harry Potter series. On Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 a live symphony orchestra will perform John Williams' unforgettable score live from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, cars fly, trees fight back and a mysterious house-elf comes to warn Harry Potter at the start of his second year at Hogwarts. Adventure and danger await when bloody writing on a wall announces: The Chamber of Secrets has been opened. To save Hogwarts will require all of Harry, Ron and Hermione's magical abilities and courage.

Earning a Grammy nomination for the score, the incredible music composed by John Williams became an instant classic, conjuring beautiful and soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter on his magical journey.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World."

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10:00 AM via BrowardCenter.org for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert.

For more information on the official Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 850 performances each year to more than 600,000 patrons, displaying a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the Nicklaus Children's Health System Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 100,000 students annually. The Broward Center also manages The Parker, an iconic Fort Lauderdale venue, the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on the main campus of Nova Southeastern University, and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in Miami-Dade County, The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.

