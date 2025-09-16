Galuppi's Unveils New Concert Experience With National Acts & Family Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Galuppi's in Pompano Beach is raising the bar on live entertainment. The beloved South Florida destination—known for its waterfront views, great food, and laid-back atmosphere—is stepping into a bold new era with national touring acts, concert-style seating, and dynamic experiences for all ages.

Audiences will now experience Galuppi's reimagined main stage, designed as a mini-amphitheater with general admission seating that brings fans closer to the music. Set against the backdrop of the Pompano Beach Golf Course, the outdoor venue pairs stunning views with world-class sound for a one-of-a-kind live music experience.

The season kicks off with The Wanted 2.0 on Sunday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. as part of their national tour. Founding members Max George and Siva Kaneswaran lead the next chapter of one of Britain's biggest pop bands, delivering chart-topping anthems and explosive energy. With over 20 million records sold worldwide, 10 UK Top Ten singles, and nearly 7 million monthly Spotify listeners, fans can expect hits like “All Time Low,” “Glad You Came,” “Chasing the Sun,” “Walks Like Rihanna,” and “Warzone.” A VIP add-on package is available, including expedited entry, exclusive lounge access near the stage, and unlimited food and beverages.

On Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m., Celebrating Meat Loaf – Bat Out of Helloween! brings Meat Loaf's greatest hits to the stage. Featuring Meat Loaf's own band, The Neverland Express, alongside powerhouse vocalist and “American Idol” winner Caleb Johnson, this tribute is the only show officially endorsed by Meat Loaf. Produced by his longtime record producer and music director, Paul Crook, the performance features alumni John Miceli (drums), Randy Flowers (guitar), Lyssa Lynne (vocals), Danny Miranda (bass), and more. Audiences will hear iconic hits including “Bat Out of Hell,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” and “I Would Do Anything for Love,” plus a special second set with songs from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. A VIP add-on package is available, including expedited entry, exclusive lounge access near the stage, and unlimited food and beverages.

Family audiences can enjoy the launch of the new Rock and Roll Playhouse series on Sunday, October 26, at noon with The Sounds of Billy Joel, followed by The Sounds of Grateful Dead on Sunday, November 23 at noon. Rock and Roll Playhouse was created in 2014 by Peter Shapiro and Amy Streim, and has grown into the largest kid-friendly concert series in the country. Designed for ages one to seven, the interactive shows introduce children to legendary music through games, movement, and creative activities that encourage them to sing, dance, and play—igniting a lifelong love of music.

An integral part of Pompano Beach's story for years, Galuppi's is now redefining what live entertainment looks like in the city. With a larger stage presence, upgraded experiences and something for every music fan, this is the beginning of a new season of entertainment at Galuppi's.

Each General Admission ticket includes a seat plus full access to Galuppi's food and beverage cash options. Doors open one hour before showtime—come early, grab a bite, and make it a night! Tickets for these shows are available at Ticketmaster and at Galuppis.com.

