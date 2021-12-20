Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Sandrell Rivers Theatre's COWBOY Leads Best Play

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Miami Metro:

Best Direction Of A Play

Layon Gray - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre 60%

Randolph Delago - STAGE STRUCK - Delray Beach Playhouse 32%

Michel Hausmann - 7 DEADLY SINS - Miami New Drama 8%

Best Performer In A Play

Layon Gray - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre 52%

Michael Coppola - STAGE STRUCK - Delray Beach Playhouse 37%

Sandi Stock - 7 DEADLY SINS - Miami New Drama 7%

Sandi Stock - SEVEN DEADLY SINS - Miami New Drama 4%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Renee Elizabeth Turner - HAMLET - SHAKESPEARE TROUPE of SOUTH FLORIDA 59%

Michael Urie - SMITHTOWN - The Studios of Key West 32%

Constance Shulman - SMITHTOWN - The Studios of Key West 9%

Best Play

COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre 57%

STAGE STRUCK - Delray Beach Playhouse 31%

7 DEADLY SINS - Miami New Drama 12%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre 71%

7 DEADLY SINS - Miami New Drama 9%

Palm Beach INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL - At Kravis Center - Produced by Palm Beach International Jazz Festival Organization 7%

BROADWAY TO MOTOWN - THE WICK THEATRE & COSTUME MUSEUM 5%

OH WHAT FUN! SINGING AND TAPPING REVUE - The Wick Theatre, Boca Raton 5%

SPELL ON BROADWAY, A MUSICAL REVUE - The Wick Theatre, Boca Raton 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Reginald Wilson - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre 40%

Charles R. Kornegay - COWBOY - Sandrell Rivers Theatre 32%

Bill Brewer - STAGE STRUCK - Delray Beach Playhouse 28%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Slow Burn Theatre 59%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Slow Burn Theatre 41%