Feel Good Music Fest Comes to Miami Beach Next Month

Enjoy live musical performances at the Feel Good Music Fest on Sunday, September 18 at the historic Miami Beach Bandshell. The family friendly outdoor event for all ages will showcase South Florida, national and internationally acclaimed latin and reggae artists including Inner Circle, Gondwana, Bahiano, Bachaco and special guests Gomba Jahbari and Mulato and more. Doors open at 3 pm with DJs and local guest performances with the show starting at 4 pm. The Miami Beach Bandshell is located at 7275 Collins Avenue.

"We're honored to bring joy and live entertainment to our community year after year and 2022 is no different," says Edilberto Morillo and Eliane Mayer, co-founders of the Feel Good Music Fest. "The family keeps growing and the support for Feel Good Music this year has been overwhelming. Miami Beach will be a party like no other where live music and good vibes are definitely going to resonate for years to come."

Artists scheduled to appear the 4th Feel Good Music Fest include:

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

Gondwana, originally formed in 1987 in Santiago Chile, has remained one of the most successful and celebrated Latin reggae bands in the game. They have millions of views on YouTube for singles Piensame, Felicidad and Sentimiento Original.

Bahiano, the Argentinian Reggae Legend popularly known for his unique deep voice style and his Latin American success with LOS PERICOS in the 90's and beyond with anthems such as Parate Y Mira, Home Sweet Home, Pupilas, Lejanas, Runaway and many more.

Bachaco, representing Venezuela via Miami with Reggae Rock attitude and a Latin Twist, with over 15 years and more than 300 concerts from Argentina to Canada returns to Miami with their LIVE Performance EP which features hit singles Loosen Up, SA SA SA, You Say You Love Me, and Spanish rendition of Barrington Levy's Too Experienced.

Previous performers have included DoctorKrapula, Gondwana, LosRabanes, LagunaPai, Ojode Buey, Alika, JohnnyDread, Sudakaya,Tarmacand ReggaeLou.

General admission tickets to the Sunday, September 18thFeel Good Music Fest 2022 start at $49.99 and are now available at FeelGoodMusicFest.com/get-tickets. The Feel Good Music Fest 2022 is presented byFeel Good Shops. For more information, please, visit FeelGoodMusicFest.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @FeelGoodMusicFest.