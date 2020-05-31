Fantasy Theatre Factory Launches TOGETHER APART: ONE@SRT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Starting June 1, 2020, Fantasy Theatre Factory (FTF) will be seeking submissions of one-person performing-arts acts (plays, scenes, songs, etc.) to be part of its newest program, "TOGETHER APART: ONE@SRT."

The purpose of this initiative is to provide artistic engagement for audiences and artists in a live, in-person setting, as well as to help rebuild a sense of safety and comfort within the South Florida arts community after the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more at https://www.ftfshows.com/one.

For any questions about the ONE@SRT Program, please contact:

Rommel Arellan-Marinas, Associate Artistic Director.

Fantasy Theatre Factory at the Sandrell Rivers Theatre.

Phone number: 305-284-8800 ext. 467

Email: rommel@ftfshows.com

6103 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, Florida - 33127.

Monday to Friday: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

