Experience The Magic Of MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR At Maltz Jupiter

Bring the whole family on a spectacular and unexpected journey to the zany world of King Julien's Madagascar with Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR, onstage May 10 and 11 at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

With performances slated for 7:30 p.m. on both Friday (May 10) and Saturday (May 11), the musical will feature 36 local children in grades 3 - 5 who have been preparing for the production since January.

Directed and choreographed by Ricky Nahas, the musical will feature music direction from John Mercurio and design elements from a host of industry professionals, including scenic and properties design by the Theatre's properties master Casey Blanton, sound design by the Theatre's resident sound designer Marty Mets, lighting design by Michael J. Burris and costume design by Brittani Seach.

Based on the 2005 smash hit DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR. tells the tale of Alex the lion, king of the urban jungle and the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends - Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo - have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape - with the help of some prodigious penguins - to explore the world.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR. will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!"

"Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR. is a heartwarming, funny and inclusive story that focuses on the power of friendship and the lengths friends will go to help each other," said Julie Rowe, the Theatre's director of education. "Against all odds, these friends who would be natural enemies in the animal kingdom stick together to save each other and their friendship."

The one-hour production is open to all ages and will take place on the Theatre's professional regional stage, complete with costumes, sets, lighting and accompaniment from by the same orchestra that accompanies the Theatre's season musicals.

"Our Conservatory productions are unique because all ages are welcome," Rowe said. "It's a wonderful opportunity to introduce theatre to younger patrons because it's a concise show and features performers closer to their age, yet contains all of the magic seen in a professional production."

Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR. features a book by Kevin Del Aguila with original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students for each of the performances. Call (561) 575-2223 for tickets or visit www.jupitertheatre.org.

About the Conservatory

Drawing nearly 600 students per year, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts is a premiere professional Conservatory that offers a challenging, innovative and quality theatre experience to students of all ages and abilities. In addition to a full schedule of classes, the Conservatory's hands-on workshops and master classes offer students an opportunity to learn first-hand from nationally known directors and Broadway performers, agents and local instructors. More than 25 percent of the Conservatory's students receive scholarships. For more information about the Conservatory including a full schedule of classes, visit www.jupitertheatre.org/education.





