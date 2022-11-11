December Old Town Untapped Brings Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Old School Hip Hop

Come for the music, stay for the magic! Pompano Beach's monthly street festival on December 2, 2022, features the The Ricca Project Live Hip Hop Party, whose old school gang vocals and familiar jams will keep the party going all night. Stop by Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCa) to visit this month's featured artist in residence Gregory Dirr, who will be there to meet and greet at the opening reception for his new exhibition The Big Book.

And don't miss the seasonal tree-lighting and festive projections on the walls of Old Town! Enjoy craft beer, food trucks, and artist vendors selling unique and artistic merchandise, perfect for holiday gift-giving. Old Town Untapped takes place on the first Friday of the month from 6 - 10 pm and is free for all ages to attend. The lively street festival happens in the heart of Downtown Pompano, near Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA). Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

Tree Lighting and Holiday Wall Projections

Soak in the season! Experience the wonder of this heartwarming time of year with a festive tree lighting, fireworks display, Santa visit and more! Another new addition to Old Town Untapped, will be the colorful wall projections that adorn the buildings as you wander through this joyful festival.

Live Music: The Ricca Project Live Hip Hop Party

Pulling from different genres to make it all work, this band blends your favorite old-school hip-hop hooks from the 80s, 90s and 00s with ripping solos and fresh free styles. This is a new kind of power trio that also features local MCs to build a one-of-a-kind experience. This band grooves all night, everything flowing, with no time between songs. The group consists of Jesse Ricca on guitar/vocals, Jim Wuest on keyboard/vocals and Jamie Newitt on drums/vocals.

BaCA AiR Featured Artist: Gregory Dirr

Enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a creator! Dirr will welcome visitors to his studio to get an up-close and personal view of his work process. He is an interdisciplinary visual artist, compulsively creating work that draws inspiration from fairy tales and the natural environment. Constantly exploring new ways to create, he is passionate about experimenting with new materials and processes. Since graduating Ringling College of Art and Design with a B.F.A., Dirr has exhibited internationally, and curated a number of group and solo exhibitions. He is currently focusing on individual bodies of work and taking on large-scale commissions from cities and private organizations.

Solo Exhibition at BaCA: The Big Book by Gregory Dirr

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA) presents a colorful and compelling exhibition by Gregory Dirr entitled The Big Book, which the artist describes as "a visual narrative called a story with existential themes." This exhibition explores the dualities of universal themes-love, evil, fear, death, and birth. This story is told through whimsical and chaotic scenes interpreted differently by a spectrum of recurring characters. While approaching traditional and experimental processes, this body of work is characterized by differing media specific to each piece.

Food and Drink:

There are a variety of vendors and food trucks at Old Town Untapped, along with beer selections from Odd Breed Wild Ales and more.