Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present Indigo Girls in May

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts will present a performance on Sunday, May 5, by the multi-Grammy Award-winning duo Indigo Girls, whose hit single Closer to Fine is prominently featured in this year's biggest movie, Barbie.

Tickets for Indigo Girls start at $39.17 and go on public sale today at 10 am. They can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Indigo Girls

Released in 1989, Indigo Girls' eponymous major label debut sold over two million copies under the power of singles Closer to Fine and Kid Fears, turning Indigo Girls into one of the most successful folk duos in history. Over a 35-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has recorded 16 studio albums, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Their latest record, Look Long is a stirring and eclectic collection of songs that finds the duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers reunited in the studio with their strongest backing band to date.

Rolling Stone describes them as the “ideal duet partners.” Committed and uncompromising activists, they work on issues like immigration reform (El Refugio), LGBTQ advocacy, education (Imagination Library), death penalty reform, and Native American rights. They are co-founders of Honor the Earth, a non-profit dedicated to the survival of sustainable Native communities, Indigenous environmental justice, and green energy solutions.

“We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We're still a bar band at heart,” says Saliers. “While our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25 years old.”

“As time has gone on, our audience has become more expansive and diverse, giving me a sense of joy,” she adds. “To hear those collective voices raise into one, singing along and overpowering the band itself, one realizes the importance Indigo Girls' music has in this moment. In our often-terrifying present, we are all in search of a daily refuge, a stolen hour or two, to engage with something that brings us joy, perspective, or maybe just calm.”