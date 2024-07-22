Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ho-ho-hold on to your seats this holiday season. The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that tickets will go on public sale this Friday, July 26, for the very merry tour of MagicSpace Entertainment's A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS. The ultimate holiday extravaganza will mesmerize, twist, flip, and jingle all the way for one very special performance on Sunday, November 17, at 7 pm.

Loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic, A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure or group outing. The show's world-acclaimed entertainers take audiences on a winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season and dazzling guests with their incredible talents.

Tickets for A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS start at $54.73 and can be purchased online at www.TheCenterCS.com or by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS has performed more than 180 shows since it started touring the U.S. in 2018. Its cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate extravaganza.

“Our visionary artists and creators have put together a festive show that will mesmerize audiences of all ages. Expect an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music,” said Director Mark “Swany” Swanhart. “The holidays are about making memories with friends and family, so be sure to mark your calendars for the most anticipated A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS yet.”

Acts returning for the 2024 tour include audience favorites Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla and unicycle performer), creator of “aerial archery” and contortionist Aryn Shelander, movement and hair suspension artist Leila Noone, and juggler Christopher Stoinev:

** Rinny, a fourth-generation circus artist, captures the attention of audiences with his balance and precision as he bends beyond the nature of human potential while climbing higher and higher in the air on an always-moving surface. Simon Cowell of “America's Got Talent” called Rinny “the best rolla bolla act I have ever seen.”

** Shelander is trained in Mongolian Contortion and traveled to Mongolia to learn foot-archery, one of her most jaw-dropping specialties. She has performed around the world and appeared on “America's Got Talent,” “France's Got Incredible Talent,” and “Got Talent Chile” where she received the Golden Buzzer, the show's highest honor.

** Noone is a versatile movement and hair suspension artists who performs on many different apparatuses. She is a four-time American Ninja Warrior, former competitive ballroom dancer, and independent circus performer. She is a member of the contemporary circus company, Cirque Vida, based in Austin, TX.

** Las Vegas resident Stoinev is a fifth-generation circus performer who started juggling at the age of five and hasn't stopped ever since. At eight years old, he was invited to perform at Premier Rampe, an International Circus Festival hosted in Monaco.

Attendees of all ages at A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS will delight in the graceful, flexible, and hypnotic acrobatics, stunning gravity-defying performances and high-flying aerial artists, as well as many more surprises.

For more information, visit www.MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.

