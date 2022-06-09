Conundrum Stages Announces Savor Cinema

Conundrum Stages, a presenter of Live performance featuring the finest talent in Southeast Florida, will host two presentations spotlighting Cabaret and Improvisational performers at Savor Cinema in Downtown Fort Lauderdale scheduled for July and August.

The schedule as follows:

Love Is In The Air: A Musical (Mystery) Show

Presented in conjunction with THEATRE OF COLLABORATIVE ARTS

Sunday, July 10th 7pm

Conundrum Stages will host the Palm Beach-based Theatre of Collaborative Arts, who will bring their evening of tunes and espionage down South! This musical cabaret show with a twist features several local professional singers who take you on a journey of romance and intrigue.

Society Circus Players: Better With Stage

Sunday, August 28th, 7pm

2 years ago, The Miami-based SOCIETY CIRCUS PLAYERS Improvisational troupe joined forces with Conundrum Stages to present a virtual program in an effort to connect with audiences during trying times. However due to unfortunate circumstances, the project did not materialize. Now, we present SCP in a live setting where audiences can have fun in person.

Both shows will be presented at SAVOR CINEMA, home of the acclaimed Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. SAVOR CINEMA is a 200 seat moviehouse with a setup for Live presentations. Admission prices will be $15 Online, $20 Night of show. Both shows will start at 7pm.

SAVOR CINEMA is located at 503 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale. To purchase admission for either program visit ConundrumStages.Ticketleap.com.