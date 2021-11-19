Colin McPhillamy Stars in JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL at City Theatre

City Theatre (@CityTheatreMIA) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) are proud to present Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL, Tom Mula's delightful twist on Charles Dickens' holiday classic starring stage and television actor Colin McPhillamy in the titular role.

Tickets to Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL are $50 and $55* and may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

'Tis the season for audiences young and old to celebrate the return of live theatre with the "spirited" holiday classic! Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL! The tale is, of course, spun off from Charles Dickens' beloved ghostly tale. But in this marvelous theatrical retelling, the redemption story shifts from mean, old Ebenezer Scrooge to his former business partner, the long-dead, hilariously bitter, chains-rattling ghost, Jacob Marley.

Jacob Marley's miserable afterlife has been stretching on forever. Keeping him company is a malicious little hell-sprite who loves his work. When on Christmas Eve, Marley gets a chance to change his fate it's only if he can change the irredeemably unrepentant Ebenezer Scrooge! So begins a nightmarish journey for the two old frenemies, traveling into the past, present, and future, encountering laughter and terror, as Scrooge's heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley-in this irreverent, funny and deeply moving story-discovers his own.

Audiences will delight in the surprising twists and turns of the storytelling, and Colin McPhillamy's inspired tour de force performance. In a production that is intimate and spectacular, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is spooky fun and a festive treat that makes for "a splendid and invigorating evening" (The Chicago Tribune).