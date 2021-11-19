Colin McPhillamy Stars in JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL at City Theatre
City Theatre (@CityTheatreMIA) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) are proud to present Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL, Tom Mula's delightful twist on Charles Dickens' holiday classic starring stage and television actor Colin McPhillamy in the titular role.
Tickets to Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL are $50 and $55* and may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.
'Tis the season for audiences young and old to celebrate the return of live theatre with the "spirited" holiday classic! Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL! The tale is, of course, spun off from Charles Dickens' beloved ghostly tale. But in this marvelous theatrical retelling, the redemption story shifts from mean, old Ebenezer Scrooge to his former business partner, the long-dead, hilariously bitter, chains-rattling ghost, Jacob Marley.
Jacob Marley's miserable afterlife has been stretching on forever. Keeping him company is a malicious little hell-sprite who loves his work. When on Christmas Eve, Marley gets a chance to change his fate it's only if he can change the irredeemably unrepentant Ebenezer Scrooge! So begins a nightmarish journey for the two old frenemies, traveling into the past, present, and future, encountering laughter and terror, as Scrooge's heart, indeed, is opened; but not before Marley-in this irreverent, funny and deeply moving story-discovers his own.
Audiences will delight in the surprising twists and turns of the storytelling, and Colin McPhillamy's inspired tour de force performance. In a production that is intimate and spectacular, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is spooky fun and a festive treat that makes for "a splendid and invigorating evening" (The Chicago Tribune).
Colin McPhillamy is delighted to return to South Florida. He was born in London, UK to Australian parents and studied acting at the Central School of Speech and Drama. In Florida, McPhillamy has performed at Florida Stage, The Promethean Theatre, Actors Theatre, The Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Palm Beach Dramaworks. Elsewhere he has worked in theatres from The Orkney Islands off the northern Scottish coast, to The Barossa Valley in South Australia. Other credits include work in London's West End, five seasons on Broadway including: "Waiting in the Wings," "The Importance of Being Earnest," "The Ferryman," "Ink," and "Hangmen." He has extensive regional theatre credits in Britain, the USA, Australia and New Zealand. During the 1990s McPhillamy was a regular contributor of plays and short stories to BBC Radio. This work is published as The Tree House and Other Stories, as well as a collection of posts from his blog titled Actor Blog Plus.
Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL is directed by City Theatre Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford. Ledford oversees City Theatre's artistic responsibilities related to the company's year-round all-ages programming, including its productions, educational outreach initiatives, and community projects. Prior to becoming City Theatre's Artistic Director, Margaret spent many seasons as a director for the company. She served on the board of the South Florida Theatre League for six years; four of them as Board President. She is an 8-time Carbonell Award-nominated director, a multiple Silver Palm winner for direction, and Carbonell Award-winning Lighting Designer. Margaret has directed for many South Florida theaters including: Fantasy Theatre Factory, Thinking Cap Theatre, New Theatre, Naked Stage, Mosaic Theatre, Caldwell Theatre, Del Ray Beach Arts Garage, FAU's Theatre Lab, FIU, Florida Stage and Pam Beach Dramaworks. She also served as theatre staff at Nova Southeastern University. Margaret is a founding member of Mangrove Creative Collective and a National Reviewer for the National YoungArts Foundation.
The play's creative team features scenic design by Norma Castillo O'Hep, lighting design by Eric Nelson, sound design by Matt Corey, and costume design by Ellis Tillman.
PNC Bank is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-2022 THEATER UP CLOSE series. WLRN is the media sponsor. The Arsht Center's THEATER UP CLOSE series gratefully acknowledges the founding support of Adrianne and Jerry L. Cohen.