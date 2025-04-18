Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate 10 years of family fun and summer savings with the South Florida Adventure Pass! Passholders can enjoy unlimited admission to Butterfly World, Flamingo Gardens, Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) and Sawgrass Recreation Park from May 15 – September 30, 2025.

Explore aviaries filled with 20,000 exotic butterflies and tropical birds at Butterfly World; see live animals, from alligators to bobcats, at Flamingo Gardens; take an airboat ride at Sawgrass Recreation Park; and experience Expedition: Dinosaurs, Rise of the Mammals, the newest traveling exhibit to roar into the Museum of Discovery and Science…all for one low price!

The South Florida Adventure Pass will be available for purchase at each of the

participating locations beginning on May 15 and will be valid for admission to each of the attractions until September 30, 2025. Butterfly World, Flamingo Gardens, Museum of Discovery and Science and Sawgrass Recreation Park will also have the passes for sale online at their respective websites.

At $60 plus tax, per adult ages 13+ and $50 plus tax, per child (ages 3-12), this pass grants unlimited admission to each attraction. Existing annual passholders/members at participating attractions can upgrade to the South Florida Adventure Pass for $50 plus tax, per adult, and $40 plus tax, per child.

For more information on the South Florida Adventure Pass, please visit southfloridaadventurepass.com.

About Butterfly World

Experience Butterfly World, where Discovery and Wonder take Flight at the World's Largest Butterfly and Bird Park! It features “open air” aviaries with a breath-taking display of 20,000 exotic butterflies and tropical birds from all around the world. Explore and interact with rare and delicate butterflies in the South Florida Tropical Rain Forest. Discover metamorphosis in our Research Facility where you will see all stages of the butterfly life cycle in a display that changes daily. Other highlights include Vine Maze, Butterfly Museum and Insectarium, and more! This is the perfect adventure for the whole family! Tradewinds Park weekend/holiday gate fee may be in effect. Located at 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. For more information, please visit butterflyworld.com or call 954.977.4400.

About Flamingo Gardens

Feed a flamingo at this botanical garden & wildlife sanctuary! Established in 1927, Flamingo Gardens is one of the oldest botanical gardens in South Florida. The 60-acre non-profit botanical garden and wildlife sanctuary contains over 3000 tropical and sub-tropical species of plants and trees including 22 of the largest trees of their species. Its Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary is home to the largest collection of rescued Florida native wildlife in the state, including alligators, bobcats, otters, eagles, a black bear and flamingos. Visit the historic Wray Home Museum and take a narrated tram tour through native jungle growth and wetlands. Located at 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie, FL 33330. For more information, please visit flamingogardens.org or call 954.473.2955.

About Museum of Discovery and Science

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades. MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward's Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 21 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Starting in June 2025, on select dates, MODS will remain open one hour later on Fridays and Saturdays. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

About Sawgrass Recreation Park

Discover the Florida Everglades on a thrilling 40-minute airboat adventure! Glide over the sawgrass and cattails and let your spirit soar as you hear the stories of this unique environment. In our exhibit areas meet our adopted and rescued reptiles and even pet a baby alligator! Open 7 days reservations required at this time, try The Gator Grill offering unique flavors of Florida.

