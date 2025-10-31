Carbonell Awards Add Special Watch Party to Ceremony at FAU’s University Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 48th annual Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theater & Arts Honors, today announced that the glittery annual ceremony and after-party at FAU’s University Theatre in Boca Raton is SOLD OUT. The fun, festive, entertainment-packed event is scheduled for Monday November 17, at 7:30 pm.

To enable more local theatre fans to participate in the first Carbonell Awards Ceremony to be held in Palm Beach County since 1997, the nonprofit organization is adding a special Carbonell Watch Party in FAU’s Livestream Lounge conveniently located just steps away in the same building.

General admission tickets to the Carbonell Watch Party & After-Party are only $35 and can be purchased online at https://fauevents.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=6632, or by contacting the FAU Box Office at 561-297-6124. Up to 150 tickets are available for this added event.

“We are both humbled and thrilled that the Carbonell Awards have sold out weeks before the ceremony—something that hasn’t happened in years,” said Andrew Kato, Producing Artistic Director of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Executive Producer/Director of the Carbonell Awards. “It’s wonderful to see the Carbonell Board taking thoughtful steps to ensure that everyone who wants to be part of this celebration can be—their commitment to inclusivity and community truly respects the spirit of the Carbonells.”

"Our team at Florida Atlantic is thrilled to be hosting the South Florida theatre community for this exciting event,” adds Tom Shorrock, Chair of FAU’s Department of Theatre and Dance. “And now, by creating our Livestream Lounge experience, we're able to welcome even more guests to celebrate the tremendous work that is being done in our region's professional theatres by scores of incredibly gifted artists, including many alumni of the FAU Department of Theatre and Dance now making their livelihoods as theatre-makers."

More than 500 actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend South Florida’s version of Broadway’s Tony Awards®.

At this year’s ceremony, awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories for the 2024-2025 theater season. Collectively, 130 nominations are distributed among 36 professional productions at 19 different theaters in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties. In addition, eight previously announced Special Awards will be presented, including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to Bill Hayes & Sue Ellen Beryl, the co-founders of Palm Beach Dramaworks.

