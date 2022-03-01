CATS is Coming to Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will come to Fort Lauderdale from Tuesday, April 5, 2022 to Sunday, April 10, 2022 as part of a new North American tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets starting at $35.00 are available at browardcenter.org, at Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33312, or by calling 954.462.0222. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling 954.660.6307.

The guest entry policies are specific to each event depending on the date and local COVID-19 data and guidelines at that time. All guests age 2 and up must wear a suitable face covering while inside the theater. In addition, all guests age 12 and up must provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination status. View the Guest Entry Policy at www.browardcenter.org/visit/guest-entry-policy for full details on the venue's COVID-19 protocols. For accessibility questions or assistance related to the COVID-19 policies, email boxoffice@browardcenter.org or call 954.462.0222. Looking ahead, since requirements will change as local conditions improve, please check back often to the CATS event detail page for the latest guest entry policy for this specific event.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages and is now on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

The 2021/2022 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by Troika Entertainment.

For more information and a complete tour route, please visit CatsTheMusical.com