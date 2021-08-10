Broward Center Seeks Volunteer Ushers For All Its Venues

As the Broward Center for the Performing Arts prepares for the coming season, getting ready for the curtains to rise once again on all of its stages, it is seeking volunteer ushers to serve as community ambassadors for the Broward Center and its affiliated venues: The Parker, the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center at Nova Southeastern University and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

A dynamic mix of theater-lovers, from retired seniors and baby boomers to high school students, volunteer ushers enjoy the opportunity to expand their horizons, explore new interests and be part of the cultural community of South Florida. Ushers commit to a regular weekly shift, choosing an evening or matinee schedule to welcome patrons and guide them to their seats.

To learn more about this unique role or to apply, contact the volunteer office at 954.468.2684 or e-mail volunteer@browardcenter.org. For information on the benefits of becoming a volunteer usher, visit browardcenter.org/usher.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Parker Playhouse reopens this fall under a new name, The Parker, following a spectacular renovation. The Parker is located at 707 NE Eighth Street in Fort Lauderdale.

To find out what's going on this season and the mix of great shows, visit BrowardCenter.org.